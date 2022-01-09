Arsenal will be hoping to book their place in the next round of the FA Cup with a win over Nottingham Forest on Sunday evening.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal live stream

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Preview

The Gunners are in impressive form coming into this contest and they will be confident of picking up a comfortable away win. The Londoners were beaten by Manchester City in the Premier League last time out and the Arsenal fans will be demanding a strong reaction here. The Gunners have won four of their last five matches across all competitions and they will be firm favourites to pick up a win. The last time these two sides met, Arsenal managed to pick up a 5-0 win and they will be hoping for a similar result here.

When does Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal kick-off?

The FA Cup clash between Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal off at 17:10 pm BST, on the 9th of January, at the City Ground.

Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal Team News

Nottingham Forest team news

Loic Mbe Soh, Alex Mighten, Max Lowe, Jordi Osei-Tutu, Rodrigo Ely are all injured.

Nottingham Forest predicted line-up vs Arsenal: Horvath; Spence, Cook, Worrall, Bong; Garner, Cafu; Zinckernagel, Carvalho, Johnson; Davis

Arsenal team news

Gabriel is suspended for the visitors and the likes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Nicolas Pepe, Mohamed Elneny and Thomas Partey have all left for AFCON.

Arsenal predicted line-up vs Nottingham Forest: Leno; Cedric, White, Holding, Tavares; Xhaka, Lokonga; Saka, Patino, Smith Rowe; Martinelli

