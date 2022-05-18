Norwich City v Tottenham Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Norwich City host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season in the Premier League. The hosts are already relegated, and the visitors need a draw to secure their fourth place finish. We have put together our best tips and predictions, and found the latest odds for the game.

Norwich City vs Tottenham Betting Tips & Predictions

Norwich City vs Tottenham Betting Tips

Norwich City vs Tottenham – Kulusevski to score anytime @ 19/10 on 888sport

Kulusevski’s loan comes to an end at the end of this season, but the Swede is expected to make his stay permanent this summer. The winger has been impressive since joining in January, and will want to finish this season off with a goal to help Spurs Champions League hopes.

Norwich City vs Tottenham Prediction

Norwich City vs Tottenham Prediction – Tottenham total goals over 3.5 @ 9/4 on 888sport

Spurs need to draw at least to secure their Champions League place next year, but against a team with the defensive record of Norwich City they’ll expect to win.

Antonio Conte will demand his team are at full attacking qualities for the clash against Norwich City. The likes of Son, Harry Kane and Kulusevski will be hoping to fill their boots this weekend.

Norwich City vs Tottenham Odds

Bet Highest Odds Bookmaker Norwich City 21/2 Draw 11/2 Tottenham 2/9

