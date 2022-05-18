Norwich City v Tottenham Betting Tips: Premier League Predictions and Odds

Norwich City host Tottenham Hotspur on the final day of the season in the Premier League. The hosts are already relegated, and the visitors need a draw to secure their fourth place finish. We have put together our best tips and predictions, and found the latest odds for the game.
- Kulusevski to score anytime @ 19/10 on 888sport
- Tottenham total goals over 3.5 @ 9/4 on 888sport
Norwich City vs Tottenham – Kulusevski to score anytime @ 19/10 on 888sport
Kulusevski’s loan comes to an end at the end of this season, but the Swede is expected to make his stay permanent this summer. The winger has been impressive since joining in January, and will want to finish this season off with a goal to help Spurs Champions League hopes.
Norwich City vs Tottenham Prediction
Norwich City vs Tottenham Prediction – Tottenham total goals over 3.5 @ 9/4 on 888sport
Spurs need to draw at least to secure their Champions League place next year, but against a team with the defensive record of Norwich City they’ll expect to win.
Antonio Conte will demand his team are at full attacking qualities for the clash against Norwich City. The likes of Son, Harry Kane and Kulusevski will be hoping to fill their boots this weekend.
Norwich City vs Tottenham Odds
|Norwich City
|21/2
|Draw
|11/2
|Tottenham
|2/9
