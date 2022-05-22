Countries
norwich city vs tottenham 22 may 2022

888Sport Norwich City vs Tottenham Betting Offers | £30 Free Bet

Updated

4 days ago

on

888sport enhanced Chelsea vs tottenham odds Harry Kane
Ahead of the final game of the season in the Premier League between Norwich City and Tottenham, we have found the best offer that 888sport have to offer. 888sport are giving new customers £30 free bets ahead of the fixture – find out more below.

How to Claim the 888Sport Betting Offer?

888Sport have made it incredibly simple for new users to navigate the offer – just follow the steps below to receive £30 worth of free bets.

  1. Click here to sign up to 888sport and deposit using promo code 30FB.
  2. Place a bet of £10 or more at odds of 1/2 or higher.
  3. You’ll then receive £30 in free bets and a £10 casino bonus.
888sport Betting Offer: Bet £10 Get £30 in Free Bets

Be sure to give the terms and conditions of the offer a quick scan before heading over to 888Sport – we’ve listed the key details below:

  • Must use promo code 30FB.
  • Bonus for new customers only.
  • Qualifying bet must be £10+ and at odds of 1/2 or greater.
  • Available to customers who are 18+

888sport Norwich City vs Tottenham Betting

The final game of the season pits Champions League chasing Tottenham against already relegated Norwich City on Sunday.

Spurs need a draw to secure their Champions League spot next season, but most people expect the Londoners to walk away with three points.

Norwich have struggled defensively this season, something that will encourage the attacking trio of Harry Kane, Kulusevski and Son.

We are expecting goals in this game, with Son chipping in at least one as he chases down the Golden Boot.

Whatever you fancy betting on this weekend, be sure to sign up to 888sport and use their welcome offer!

888Sport Betting Offers for Existing Customers

4/1+ Winner Offer

888Sport’s 4/1+ winner offer is a great way to stretch out your betting – win at odds of 4/1 or greater and you’ll receive a £5 free bet to use on any sport.

Key T&Cs: Min bet £10. Min odds 4/1. Free bet credited upon bet settlement and expires after 7 days.

Acca Club

Bet £20 on multiples you’ll find yourself being given a £5 free bet to use across the sportsbook.

Key T&Cs: Multiple bets only containing 3 selections or more. Min odds per leg – 1/2, min odds for Bet Builder – 2/1.

Boosted Odds

888Sport have regular boosted odds for a variety of markets, so keep a close eye on their platform ahead of kick-off.

888Sport review: Should You Claim the Betting Offer?

888Sport’s betting offer is one of the best around, and you’ll also get a £10 casino bonus to use as well as the £30 bonus, which can be spent anywhere on their sportsbook.

