Norwich City transfer news: Rangers join Canaries in race for Schalke keeper

Norwich City are interested in signing Martin Fraisl who is currently on the books of Schalke.

However, the Premier League outfit face competition for the signature of the 28-year-old.

Best bookmakers football free bets & betting offers

Looking for a bet on the football? Claim the best bookmakers for football free bets and betting offers below.

bet365 – Best for world football betting markets Betfred – Excellent odds for European football leagues Bet UK – New bookie with great football sign-up offer BoyleSports – Best for daily football price boosts 888sport – Superb football free bets for new customers

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

According to a report from Goal.com, Rangers are also keen to secure the services of the Austrian shot-stopper.

It has been reported that the Scottish champions are currently leading the race for the experienced footballer as they have already submitted an offer for him.

Martin Fraisl started his career at Austrian outfit Sportunion Wolfsbach before he went on to play for nine different clubs.

Following a short spell at ADO Den Haag, he joined Schalke on a free transfer in July last year.

The 28-year-old has since clocked up 18 appearances across all competitions for the 2.Bundesliga outfit, earning six clean sheets to his name.

However, his current contract at the Veltins-Arena is set to expire this summer and he can now sign a pre-contract with foreign clubs.

As per Goal, the Austrian shot-stopper is still open to remaining in Germany but Schalke have yet to start contract renewal talks.

His situation has alerted many clubs who are all interested to secure his services.

Norwich City are one of his admirers who want to bring him to Carrow Road regardless of whether they stay in the Premier League or suffer relegation.

However, the Canaries face competition from several other clubs. And with a number of options at his disposal, it remains to be seen whether Fraisl opts to join the Yellows who are looking very likely to face relegation to the Championship, or sign for any other club.

The keeper could make a move to Greece at the end of this season, with Olympiacos having identified him as a target. While two clubs from the Serie A and La Liga are also said to be tracking him.