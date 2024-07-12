The Golden State Warriors dynasty is over, at least according to one of their most popular former players.

Baron Davis played for the Warriors from 2005 until 2008, and provided Golden State with one of the signature seasons and moments in franchise history. The 2006–07 Warriors became just the third 8th seeded team in NBA history to upset the #1 seed in the first round of the playoffs, and it was Davis’ dunk over Andrei Kirilenko in the second round that became the moment that exemplified the team and the season.

Baron Davis Says Warriors Dynasty Is Over

“I hate to see it… The dynasty is over… This is not the storybook ending.” Baron Davis’ thoughts on Klay Thompson leaving the Warriors 👀 (via @TheVolumeSports)pic.twitter.com/gIEhvJEwfw — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 11, 2024

He’s been retired for over ten years now, but remains a supporter of his former team. Earlier this week, he appeared on Draymond Green’s podcast, and the two got to talking about the current state of Golden State. Davis was straight to the point when talking about how he views the Warriors:

I wish Klay the best…I’m a player fan first. So what ever the player feels like is best for them, I’m always rockin’ with the player…I just hope they do the documentary or the welcome back…sh*t man, the dynasty is over. I don’t know how you just kill a dynasty without letting your gunslingers ride off into the sunset

The Warriors will of course look vastly different this upcoming season. Klay Thompson has left for greener pastures, signing with the Dallas Mavericks earlier this month, and the team has brought in guys like Buddy Hield and DeAnthony Melton to help try and get the most out of Stephen Curry’s twilight years.

Will Golden State Be Able To Improve Their Roster?

But it will be an obvious step back, and the team finished as the 10th seed in the Western Conference in 2023-24 with the previous iteration of their roster. It has led many to believe that the franchise’s time as a dynasty is over, but it is interesting to hear it come from a former player on a platform provided by one of the core pieces who is still a member of the Warriors.

There is still plenty of off-season and potential trades that can be made, but Golden State would have a tough time competing in the West with the roster as it is currently constructed.