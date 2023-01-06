NFL

NFL Week 18 Complete Schedule, Dates and Kick Off Times For Final Games Of Regular Season

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Twitter
nfl logo on fieldxx3000 1688 0 137 1200xx2880 1620 0 0
nfl logo on fieldxx3000 1688 0 137 1200xx2880 1620 0 0
Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing

Heading into Week 18 of the NFL regular season, there’s plenty of major playoff implications on the line. Every year the final round of games brings excitement and more with so much at stake. 

Click HERE for the FULL SCHEDULE

How To Bet On NFL Week 18

NFL week 18 kicks off on Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium and if you’re looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on NFL week 18.

  1. Click here to sign up to BetOnline
  2. Complete the sign up process by filling in your details
  3. Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer
  4. Start betting on NFL Week 18 in

Best NFL Week 18 Betting Sites

$1000 Welcome Bonus 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer
75% Deposit Bonus Up To $750 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

50% Welcome Deposit Bonus up to $1000

 18+, T&Cs Apply

18+, T&Cs Apply

 Claim Offer

NFL Week 18 Schedule 

The NFL usually like to add games not just for the Sunday, but the Saturday too where they can schedule high-profile games for prime-time TV.

For example, Titans vs Jags is a huge game at the TIAA Bank Field where the two teams will lock horns to determine who wins the AFC South Title, and whoever wins will clinch the No. 4 seed.

Saturday, January 7

Game Time (ET) TV
Chiefs vs. Raiders 4:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC
Titans vs. Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Sunday, January 8 

Game Time (ET) TV
Buccaneers vs. Falcons 1 p.m. Fox
Texans vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS
Patriots vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS
Jets vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox
Vikings vs. Bears 1 p.m. Fox
Panthers vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox
Browns vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS
Ravens vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS
Giants vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS
Chargers vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS
Cowboys vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Fox
Rams vs. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox
Cardinals vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox
Lions vs. Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC

Also See

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on the latest in marketing
Author image
Twitter

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Twitter
Kyle Curran specialises in football (soccer), darts, combat sports, basketball and American football and has worked with numerous sports and gambling websites including The Sports Daily, Basketball Insiders, Augusta Free Press and Business2Community. He also writes news, betting tips and SEO content. He can regularly be found providing live football (soccer) commentary on Flashscore. Previously read news bulletins on local radio stations up and down the UK, courtesy of DerbyshireMediaCompany. He also formerly covered Premier League and EFL matches as an accredited journalist and editor for Prost International.
View All Posts By Kyle Curran

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
NFL week 18
NFL

LATEST How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In China | China Sports Betting

Author image Andy Newton  •  27min
Jamaal Williams Detroit Lions Seattle Seahawks NFL
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Brazil | Brazil Sports Betting
Author image Andy Newton  •  41min

The NFL regular season curtain comes down this weekend with a lot of playoff scenarios on the table for the teams across the leagues. After winning the Super Bowl last…

Las Vegas Raiders
NFL
How To Bet On NFL Week 18 In Nevada | Nevada Sports Betting
Author image Kyle Curran  •  1h

There’s just one week left of the NFL regular season as we begin to look ahead to Super Bowl LVII with many teams’ playoff fate still yet to be confirmed. …

Fields
NFL
Chicago Bears QB Justin Fields Ruled Out For Week 18
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 4 2023
Heinicke
NFL
Washington Commanders QB Rotation Continues
Author image Owen Jones  •  Jan 4 2023
Dobbs
NFL
Tennessee Titans Expected to Start QB Josh Dobbs
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 29 2022
TNF
NFL
Two Pro Bowl Running Backs Likely Out For Thursday Night Football
Author image Owen Jones  •  Dec 29 2022
Arrow to top