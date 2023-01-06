NFL Week 18 Complete Schedule, Dates and Kick Off Times For Final Games Of Regular Season

Heading into Week 18 of the NFL regular season, there’s plenty of major playoff implications on the line. Every year the final round of games brings excitement and more with so much at stake.

Click HERE for the FULL SCHEDULE

How To Bet On NFL Week 18

NFL week 18 kicks off on Saturday with the Las Vegas Raiders hosting the Kansas City Chiefs at the Allegiant Stadium and if you’re looking to bet on the game can do so via a number of betting sites, including betting site BetOnline, who are offering a $1000 free bet on NFL week 18.

Click here to sign up to BetOnline Complete the sign up process by filling in your details Deposit a minimum of $55 for the 50% Welcome Offer Start betting on NFL Week 18 in

Best NFL Week 18 Betting Sites

NFL Week 18 Schedule

The NFL usually like to add games not just for the Sunday, but the Saturday too where they can schedule high-profile games for prime-time TV.

For example, Titans vs Jags is a huge game at the TIAA Bank Field where the two teams will lock horns to determine who wins the AFC South Title, and whoever wins will clinch the No. 4 seed.

Saturday, January 7

Game Time (ET) TV Chiefs vs. Raiders 4:30 p.m. ESPN/ABC Titans vs. Jaguars 8:15 p.m. ESPN/ABC

Sunday, January 8

Game Time (ET) TV Buccaneers vs. Falcons 1 p.m. Fox Texans vs. Colts 1 p.m. CBS Patriots vs. Bills 1 p.m. CBS Jets vs. Dolphins 1 p.m. Fox Vikings vs. Bears 1 p.m. Fox Panthers vs. Saints 1 p.m. Fox Browns vs. Steelers 1 p.m. CBS Ravens vs. Bengals 1 p.m. CBS Giants vs. Eagles 4:25 p.m. CBS Chargers vs. Broncos 4:25 p.m. CBS Cowboys vs. Commanders 4:25 p.m. Fox Rams vs. Seahawks 4:25 p.m. Fox Cardinals vs. 49ers 4:25 p.m. Fox Lions vs. Packers 8:20 p.m. NBC

Also See