NFL playoffs: Rams’ defense sacked Sam Darnold nine times in their wildcard matchup

Zach Wolpin
For the final matchup of the wildcard round, the Vikings were on the road to face the Rams. It was supposed to be a home game for Los Angeles. However, LA wildfires forced the game to be moved to a neutral site in the Arizona Cardinals’ home stadium. The Rams rallied behind their city and used that as motivation heading into the playoffs. 

Los Angeles quickly jumped out to a 7-0 lead and they never gave it up. Against the 14-3 Vikings, the Rams’ defense played arguably their best game of the season. It was the fourth time in the last four games that they’ve let up less than 10 points. Sean McVay couldn’t ask his defense to be playing any better than they have been over the last month. Vikings QB Sam Darnold was sacked nine times by the Rams on Monday night. A postseason franchise record for Los Angeles.

The Rams dominated the Vikings defensively in the wildcard round


Matthew Stafford and the Rams were well-prepared for their matchup vs. the Vikings in the wildcard round. They were able to move the ball offensively and their defense held the Vikings to nine points. Los Angeles’ defense came to play against Minnesota and they had Sam Darnold feeling the pressure all night. The Rams had nine sacks on Monday, tied for the most in a playoff game during the modern Super Bowl era. It was an all-out dominant performance by Los Angeles on defense.

Additionally, the Rams forced a fumble on Sam Darold and rookie Jared Verse picked the ball up. He ran 57 yards and dove into the endzone for a defensive touchdown. He is the first rookie since J.J. Watt in 2011 to score a defensive touchdown in a playoff game. Cornerback Cobie Durant had the only interception of the game for the Rams. Los Angeles can enjoy their win for 24 hours but they have an extremely tough matchup in the divisional round. They will be on the road to face the Eagles. Earlier this season, the Rams lost 37-20 to the Eagles, and Saquon Barkley rushed for 255 yards and two touchdowns. We’ll what kind of defensive performance the Rams can have against their second matchup vs. Philadelphia.

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
Zach Wolpin

