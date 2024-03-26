NFL

NFL owners have approved the new hybrid kickoff rule for the 2024 season

Author image
Zach Wolpin
Twitter
Sports Editor
3 min read
Lions kickoff pic
Lions kickoff pic

In the past, kickoffs were exciting in the NFL and were an important part of the game. However, that has changed and they’ve become a “dead, ceremonial play.” The league is always trying to adapt and make the game better as a whole. That is why NFL owners have approved a new hybrid kickoff rue for next season. 

On Tuesday, a vote was passed to use a new kickoff rule for 2024. It’s a chance for the NFL to experiment and see if they can make kickoffs a regular part of the game again. Additionally, the league wants to ensure player health and safety. This new hybrid kickoff rule will look strange to long-time NFL fans. We’ll have to wait and see just how effective it is at the professional level.

Can the new hybrid kickoff rule help make kickoff returns a regular occurrence?


In 2023, the NFL saw the lowest kickoff return percentage they’ve ever had. That was a sign that change needed to happen this offseason. Hence the new hybrid kickoff rule was approved this morning. The NFL wants to increase the number of kickoffs per game and keep player safety as a top priority. Kickoffs in the past had led to a higher injury rate than most plays. Now, players will be closer and won’t have as much time to run down the field and build momentum.

Above, you can see two graphics in a tweet by Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network. They try and explain what the new hybrid kickoff rule will look like next season. Kickoffs would remain at the 35-yard line but there would be new alignments for kicking and receiving units. Additionally, there would be a new “landing zone”. If the ball lands in that zone, a regular kickoff would happen. For more context, watch the clip below of the new hybrid rule being used in the XFL.


Former NFL linebacker Will Compton went to X after the new hybrid kickoff rule was passed. Compton thinks this will be an overall good thing for the league. He noted that it will bring more value to the players who are now used on kickoff and kick return. It’s going to be an adjustment for the league but it will help their issue with a lack of kick returns. The new rule will be debuted in the preseason.

Author image
Twitter

Zach Wolpin

Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin
Author Image

Zach Wolpin

Twitter
Zach Wolpin is an NBA and NFL expert who's been betting on the league for over three years now. Wolpin is a fan of the NFL and NBA and has been watching for a decade and a half. He covers the latest news and stories surrounding the league daily. His passion in life is sports and being able to share that through his writing. He has written about the NBA and other sports leagues through various media outlets over the years like Sir Charles In Charge, G-Men HQ, and TAP into South Plainfield. Before he became a Sports Editor, Wolpin attended Montclair State University where he graduated in 2021. He studied Sports Media and Writing while in school.
View All Posts By Zach Wolpin

Popular From NFL

Latest news

View all
Lions kickoff pic
NFL

LATEST NFL owners have approved the new hybrid kickoff rule for the 2024 season

Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024
2024 Hall of Fame Game NFL
NFL
The Chicago Bears and Houston Texans will play in the 2024 Hall of Fame Game
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024

For the last 60+ years, the NFL Hall of Fame Game has been held in Canton, Ohio. The league’s very first HOF Game was played in 1962. It was to…

Malachi Corley Western Kentucky pic
NFL
Western Kentucky’s Malachi Corley had an impressive outing at his Pro Day on Monday
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 26 2024

Leading up to the 2024 NFL Draft, colleges and universities have their Pro Days. Players entering the draft get one final shot to showcase their skills in front of scouts….

rsz 19212610500
NFL
NFL Execs Believe Commanders Could Take JJ McCarthy With #2 Draft Pick
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
Joe Burrow Bengals pic
NFL
Bengals’ Zac Taylor gave a positive update as Joe Burrow recovers from wrist surgery
Author image Zach Wolpin  •  Mar 25 2024
1644192483.0
NFL
Jayden Daniels Is Now The Favorite To Be 2nd Overall Pick In NFL Draft
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
Mark Andrews 111723 Getty FTR
NFL
NFL Players React To The New Rule Banning Hip-Drop Tackles
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Mar 25 2024
Arrow to top