Newcastle vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips: Back Our 33/1 Shot

Newcastle United will be desperate to end their losing run in the Premier League when they take on Wolverhampton Wanderers this week.

The two sides meet on Friday and it will be interesting to see who comes out on top here. The away side are certainly the better team here and they are in better form as well. Furthermore, Wolves have an impressive record against Newcastle in recent seasons.

The visitors are undefeated in their last eight matches against Newcastle across all competitions and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies can fix their poor record against the Molineux outfit.

Despite Newcastle’s poor performances in recent weeks, they are undefeated in their last three home games in the Premier League and the fans will demand a big performance from the players here.

Newcastle vs Wolves Bet Builder Free Bet

New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds 1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first.

The wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. The free bet is valid for 7 days from the issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests void all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Bet £10 Get A £30 Free Bet Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply Offer Terms New Players Only. Minimum stake $/€/£ 10, minimum odds1.5, stake not returned.1X wagering the winnings from the free bet. Wagering occurs from real balance first. Wagering requirement is calculated on bonus bets only, wagering starts from real funds. Free bet is valid for 7 Days from issue. Max conversion: $/€/£ 200. Excluded Skrill deposits. Withdrawal requests voids all active/pending bonuses. Full Terms Apply

Newcastle vs Wolves Bet Builder Tips

Both teams to score @9/10 with Bet Storm

Newcastle have been quite poor defensively this season and they have conceded 54 goals in 30 league matches so far. Furthermore, they conceded five goals against Tottenham in their last Premier League outing and Wolves will fancy their chances of getting on the scoresheet here.

The last five matches between these two sides have seen both teams get on the scoresheet and this one is unlikely to be any different.

Over 2.5 goals @13/10 with Bet Storm

The last six meetings between Newcastle and wolves have produced a total of 15 goals and a high scoring game could be on the cards here.

Neither side have been particularly good defensively and this is likely to be an open game with a fair few chances for either side.

Wolves to win or draw @ 5/8 with Bet Storm

Wolves are currently eighth in the Premier League and they are coming into this game on the back of three wins from their last four league matches. Despite the absence of Ruben Neves and Raul Jimenez, the away side have the momentum and confidence with them.

They also have an exceptional record against Newcastle in recent seasons. The visitors are likely to come away with something from this contest.

Newcastle vs Wolves Bet Builder Tip @33/1 with Bet Storm

Bet on Wolves to win or draw and the match to end with over 2.5 goals.