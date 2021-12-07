Newcastle United Transfer News: Ben Mee and James Tarkowski linked, Howe wants Tyrese Campbell

Newcastle United are expected to be active during the January transfer window and manager Eddie Howe will have to strengthen his squad in order to beat relegation this season.

Newcastle keen on Burnley duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski

The Magpies are thought to be keen on improving their defensive unit and they have identified the Burnley duo Ben Mee and James Tarkowski as January targets.

According to a report from the Mirror, the Premier League side are willing to double the salaries of both defenders in order to lure them away from Burnley next month.

Tarkowski and Mee have been vital to Burnley’s success in the Premier League over the years and they could prove to be quality additions to the Newcastle backline.

The two have demonstrated excellent understanding at the back with the Clarets and they could form a solid defensive partnership for Newcastle as well.

Both defenders will be free agents at the end of this season and they could be signed for a knockdown price next month.

Burnley will not want to lose key players like Mee and Tarkowski on a free transfer next summer and it would be wise of them to cash in on the duo if the right offer is on the table in January.

Eddie Howe keen on Tyrese Campbell

Meanwhile, the Magpies are looking to add to their attacking options as well and manager Eddie Howe has identified the Stoke City forward Tyrese Campbell as a January target.

According to a report from the Sun, the newly appointed Newcastle manager is prepared to offer around £20 million for the 21-year-old attacker and it remains to be seen whether Stoke City are prepared to let him leave midway through the season.

Newcastle are heavily dependent on Callum Wilson for goals and the arrival of another forward would certainly help share the goalscoring burden.

Campbell is highly rated in English football and he has a big future ahead of him. A move to the Premier League with Newcastle could be the ideal next step in his career right now and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds over the next few weeks.