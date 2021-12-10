Newcastle United news: Magpies keen on Matthias Ginter

Newcastle United are interested in signing Matthias Ginter who is currently on the books of Borussia Monchengladbach, according to reports.

The 27-year-old has been earning rave reviews in the Bundesliga this season. He has started 12 league matches for the German outfit this campaign, missing only the games against Union Berlin and Hertha Berlin.

The Germany international started his senior career at Freiburg before landing a move to Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2014.

He clocked up 102 appearances across all competitions at the Westfalenstadion, scoring four goals and creating 12 assists in the process.

Ginter joined Die Borussen in July 2017 in a deal worth around £14.5 million.

Since his arrival at Borussia-Park, the 27-year-old has made 162 appearances across all competitions, with 10 goals and five assists to his name.

Now according to a report from CalcioMercato, Newcastle United are keen on the Germany international and have started talks over a move ‘in the last few hours.’

However, the Magpies face competition for the player’s signature as Serie A giants Inter Milan have also been linked with him.

Ginter is a highly talented centre-back who is known for his intelligence and aerial dominance.

However, it is uncertain whether he would be interested to make a move to the Tyneside club.

Newcastle have become one of the richest clubs in the world after the takeover by the Saudi-led consortium.

However, they are currently in the relegation zone with only a victory in the entire season so far.