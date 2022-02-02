Dutch international defender Sven Botman was heavily linked with a move to Newcastle United during the January transfer window but the French outfit refused to sell him for a reasonable price last month.

It seems that the player has not given up on a move to the Premier League in the future and the defender has now hinted at a potential summer move to the Premier League club.

Chronicle, the defender has revealed that a move to Newcastle is not all about money. Speaking to Ziggo sport via, the defender has revealed that a move to Newcastle is not all about money.

He has revealed that the Magpies have an impressive project at their disposal and they are currently at a stage where Manchester City and Paris Saint-Germain were a few years ago.

Botman also claimed that it would be very nice to be a part of Newcastle but he is also open to other European clubs like AC Milan.

Botman said : “Everyone says about Newcastle – it’s all about money. But it’s a very nice project if you look at where Man City and PSG started. I think it would be very nice to be part of that, but Milan is a beautiful club.”

There is no doubt that Newcastle United will have to improve their defensive unit at the end of this season and signing someone like Botman could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The 21-year-old has the potential to develop into a top-class defender and he could be a smart long term acquisition for the Premier League side.

Newcastle clearly have the financial resources to pull off the transfer in the summer and it remains to be seen whether they can fend off the competition from the likes of AC Milan and secure the Dutchman’s signature.

The comments from Botman will certainly encourage the Premier League side to return in the summer and it remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

A report from Mirror claims that Newcastle will return with an offer for the defender at the end of this season.