Newcastle United have been linked with a number of players in recent weeks and it appears that the magpies are keen on the Tottenham midfielder Dele Alli.

The 25-year-old Spurs midfielder has fallen down the pecking order at the London club and he needs to leave in order to resurrect his career.

A move to Newcastle would allow the player to recapture his form and confidence with regular football.

According to a report from Football Insider, the magpies have opened preliminary talks to sign the England international and it remains to be seen whether the two clubs can finalise an agreement soon.

Apparently, Tottenham are willing to cash in on the player this month and they are open to a loan deal as well.

It will be interesting to see if Newcastle are willing to sign the player permanently this month.

The magpies tried to sign the Manchester United attacker Jesse Lingard recently but the player is not keen on a loan move. The Red Devils rejected a loan bid for the 29-year-old and it seems that Newcastle have moved on to other targets now.

Alli was regarded as a top-class talent a few years ago but his development has stalled in recent seasons. There is no doubt that he has immense potential and it remains to be seen whether a move to Newcastle allows him to recapture his peak form.

Newcastle could certainly use a quality playmaker like Alli and the 25-year-old could add goals and creativity in the final third if he manages to settle in quickly.

Signing a player of his calibre on a loan deal for the second half of the season could prove to be smart business from Newcastle and the magpies should do everything in their power to convince the 25-year-old to move to St James’s park.

If Alli manages to impress during his loan spell at Newcastle, the magpies could then look to sign him permanently at the end of the season.