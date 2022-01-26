Newcastle United are determined to strengthen their squad sufficiently during the January transfer window and they are closing in on a deal to sign the Lyon midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Daily Mail, the Premier League side have submitted an offer of around £30 million for the defensive midfielder and they are looking to complete the transfer before the window closes. According to a report from, the Premier League side have submitted an offer of around £30 million for the defensive midfielder and they are looking to complete the transfer before the window closes.

The French outfit are going through a financial crisis right now and they are likely to accept the offer for the 24-year-old Brazilian international.

The player has been heavily linked with the likes of Arsenal and Juventus in the past as well and it remains to be seen whether the magpies can fend off the competition and secure the 24-year-old’s services this month.

It is no secret that Newcastle need to improve in the midfield and the Brazilian could be an upgrade on the likes of Jonjo Shelvey.

Bernd Leno on Newcastle’s radar

Football London. Meanwhile, Newcastle are keen on improving their goal giving department as well and the magpies are thought to be keen on the Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno as per

The German international is looking to leave Arsenal this month on a loan deal so that he can play regular first-team football and Newcastle are open to giving him an opportunity.

Leno has fallen down the pecking order at Arsenal since the arrival of Aaron Ramsdale and he needs to leave the London club for his own benefit.

It will be interesting to see if the two clubs can agree on a loan deal for the German international now.

The magpies have a quality keeper in Martin Dubravka and Leno will have to fight for his place in the starting line-up at St James’ Park as well.

That said, the departure of Leno would leave Arsenal with just one reliable shot-stopper and it remains to be seen whether Mikel Arteta is prepared to weaken his squad midway through the season.