Site News

New York Mets Are Slight Favorites To Win NL East

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
rsz usatsi 19657062 1024x683 1
rsz usatsi 19657062 1024x683 1

The NL East was one of the most dominant divisions in baseball last season, and given the off-season movement, it promises to be even stronger in 2023.

It isn’t the deepest division in baseball, but it is extremely top-heavy. It will likely be a three-team race for the crown, but they should be three of the best teams in either league. All of them are in the top-8 in the shortest World Series odds, and for good reason.

The New York Mets Are Slight Favorites To Win NL East

Starting at the top, the New York Mets are the favorites to win the division with a current line of +125. They were the story of the off-season, with their record-breaking spending spree and additions of some marquee names. Their payroll will be the highest in MLB history at a whopping $370 million, which will be $79 million more than the previous high held by the 2015 Los Angeles Dodgers.

The Mets re-signed their own, giving out nearly $330 million in contracts to Edwin Diaz, Jeff McNeil, Brandon Nimmo, and Adam Ottavino. They also added the reigning AL Cy Young award winner, inking Justin Verlander to a two-year $86 million deal. They went further by adding pitchers Jose Quintana, David Robertson, and Kodai Senga to their rotation as well.

Surprisingly enough, they almost spent hundreds of millions more if the Carlos Correa situation had worked out.

NL East Teams Odds Play
Mets +125 BetOnline logo
Braves +135 BetOnline logo
Phillies +325 BetOnline logo
Marlins +2500 BetOnline logo
Nationals +1000 BetOnline logo

 

The other two powerhouses aren’t far behind in the listing of odds for the division. The Atlanta Braves are listed at +135, nearly equal to the team that is breaking the payroll records. But the Braves are the reigning champions of the NL East, having won the third-most games of any team in the MLB in 2022. They did lose Danbsy Swanson to free agency, but it doesn’t seem to have affected their chances in the eyes of the oddsmakers.

The Philadelphia Phillies had something of a down year during the regular season in 2022, but made an impressive World Series run before being unseated by the Houston Astros. They added one of the premier players from the free agent pool during the off-season, signing shortstop Trea Turner to a mega-deal. Despite their success from last season, the Phillies are somewhat behind in the odds listings, coming in at +325 to take the division.

The Miami Marlins are +2500 to win the NL East, while the Washington Nationals have practically no chance at +10000.

Author image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Carolina Hurricanes
Site News

LATEST Tailgaters and Marching Bands at the Ready for Carolina Hurricanes First Outdoor Game

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 17 2023
Embiid
Site News
Joel Embiid Unsure If He’ll Play In the All-Star Game: “We’ll see how the next few days go”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 16 2023

Ahead of this weekends exhibition game, the NBA world was left disappointed to see the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all withdrawing from the match and…

Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News
Rihanna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023

Shortly after the world found out about Rihanna’s second pregnancy at Super Bowl LVII, Clara and Lionel have both moved to joint favourites to be the name of the singers…

Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 15 2023
128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023
Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
curry
Site News
Steph Curry Hoping To Return To Action Shortly After All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top