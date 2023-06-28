New York Knicks Targeting Donte Divencenzo In Free Agency

The New York Knicks are reportedly targeting former Golden State Warriors guard Donte Divencenzo in free agency.

The Knicks are targeting Donte Divincenzo to pair with their two other Villanova alums: Jalen Brunson and Josh Hart, per @JakeLFischer. 👀💙 pic.twitter.com/qeXlNDGPrJ — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 28, 2023

The Knicks are trying to reunite him with his Villanova alum teammates in Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. They see DiVincenzo as a valuable addition who could strengthen their backcourt and contribute to their ongoing pursuit of success.

Donte DiVincenzo, a 6’4″ guard, has showcased his versatility and tenacity during his NBA career. Known for his high-energy play, DiVincenzo is a tenacious defender who can guard multiple positions effectively. His quick hands and lateral quickness make him a disruptive force on the defensive end, capable of generating steals and deflections. His athleticism and hustle often translate into valuable rebounds, giving his team extra possessions.

On the offensive side of the ball, Divincenzo has steadily improved his shooting and scoring ability. He possesses a reliable three-point shot, shooting at around 36% from beyond the arc. Divincenzo’s ability to space the floor could prove invaluable for the Knicks, who have been in need of consistent perimeter shooting. Additionally, his knack for moving without the ball and making timely cuts to the basket could mesh well with the Knicks’ offensive system.

The Knicks are believed to be targeting Bruce Brown Jr. in free agency if they don’t land Donte Divincenzo, per @IanBegley pic.twitter.com/f7RE80UrVE — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) June 28, 2023

If Divencenzo does not sign then the Knicks do have a back up plan. They are expected to target Bruce Brown as a plan B. Brown was a key piece for the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. Due to him asking for too much money the Nuggets can afford, a big market team like the Knicks could swoop in sign Brown to a long term deal.