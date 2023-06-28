NBA

New York Knicks Targeting Donte Divencenzo In Free Agency

Author image
Owen Jones
Sports Editor
The New York Knicks are reportedly targeting former Golden State Warriors guard Donte Divencenzo in free agency.

 

The Knicks are trying to reunite him with his Villanova alum teammates in Josh Hart and Jalen Brunson. They see DiVincenzo as a valuable addition who could strengthen their backcourt and contribute to their ongoing pursuit of success.

The New York Knicks are +4000 to win the NBA Finals in 2024 according to New York sportsbooks.

Donte DiVincenzo, a 6’4″ guard, has showcased his versatility and tenacity during his NBA career. Known for his high-energy play, DiVincenzo is a tenacious defender who can guard multiple positions effectively. His quick hands and lateral quickness make him a disruptive force on the defensive end, capable of generating steals and deflections. His athleticism and hustle often translate into valuable rebounds, giving his team extra possessions.

On the offensive side of the ball, Divincenzo has steadily improved his shooting and scoring ability. He possesses a reliable three-point shot, shooting at around 36% from beyond the arc. Divincenzo’s ability to space the floor could prove invaluable for the Knicks, who have been in need of consistent perimeter shooting. Additionally, his knack for moving without the ball and making timely cuts to the basket could mesh well with the Knicks’ offensive system.

 

If Divencenzo does not sign then the Knicks do have a back up plan. They are expected to target Bruce Brown as a plan B. Brown was a key piece for the NBA Champion Denver Nuggets. Due to him asking for too much money the Nuggets can afford, a big market team like the Knicks could swoop in sign Brown to a long term deal.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well. He recently graduated from the University of North Georgia with a Bachelors Degree in Communications. His experience covering sports news stems from when he wrote for his college's student newspaper, the UNG Vanguard. His main goal is to share his knowledge and passion for sports with as many people as possible.
New York Knicks Targeting Donte Divencenzo In Free Agency

