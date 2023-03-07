The NFL off-season is beginning to heat up nearly a month after the Super Bowl, and the quarterback carousel that promises to include plenty of movement has already begun. For the New York Jets, things are already looking pretty bleak given their expectations in acquiring a QB.

The Jets were one of the most talented young teams in the league, with upcoming talent on both sides of the ball that should keep New York competitive for years to come. They were surprisingly competitive during the beginning of the 2022 season, too, They got off to a 6-3 start and were in the thick of the AFC playoff race, but the wheels eventually came off, and the Jets went 1-7 down the stretch.

Carr Signs With Saints; What Does It Mean For The New York Jets?

Much of the issues stemmed from the poor play and injuries that they endured from their quarterback position. The Zach Wilson project was an abject failure, and he was benched and subsequently brought back because New York was out of other options. Mike White showed the promise that he often does as the backup signal caller, but he endured health problems, and Joe Flacco had the same fate. Even Chris Streveler got playing time.

If there is any team in the NFL that is considered to be a “quarterback away”, it is the New York Jets. They were thought to be one of the biggest and most active players in acquiring a QB this off-season, and rumors of Aaron Rodgers joining Gang Green have even been floated. And while Rodgers still has to make decisions about his future, hope is slipping away for the Jets to land one of the big names on the market.

Happy Derek Carr found a home with the @Saints No one ever wants to be treated like an option in a relationship and that’s exactly what the Jets did to him. The Saints treated Derek like he was the only one for them and now they are in the Carr riding off into the sunset. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) March 6, 2023

Derek Carr was thought to be the backup plan to Rodgers. If rumors are true, the former MVP is considering either returning to the Packers, playing for the Raiders, or outright retiring. And if Rodgers doesn’t come to the Jets, then they’ll have to come up with plan C.

Carr agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints on Monday, leaving the Jets out in the cold as the first domino in the QB carousel fell. Their options took a serious downgrade, as they will now have to look to the next tier of potentially available quarterbacks to try and plug in to their system.

As it stands today, the Jets have +1800 odds to win the Super Bowl, which is 7th best of any team in the league. That number would have certainly shrunk had they been able to acquire Carr, just as the number for the Saints did. New Orleans went from +4000 to +2500 to win the Super Bowl as soon as the news was announced on Monday.

