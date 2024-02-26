NBA

NBA mock drafts now have Bronny James being selected in 2025 and not 2024

Zach Wolpin
LeBron James is playing at an elite level 21 years into his legendary NBA career. There are not many milestones that James has yet to accomplish. He’s been an all-star, league MVP, NBA champion, Finals MVP and so much more. The only thing left for James to do is to play with his son in the NBA. 

Bronny James is currently a freshman at the University of Southern California. He was originally projected to be selected in the upcoming 2024 Draft. That would give James the chance to play with his son. However, James had some setbacks to begin his career at USC and hasn’t had much consistency. ESPN mock drafts for 2025 have Bronny James being taken in the second round. LeBron might have to wait another season to finally play with Bronny in the league.

Bronny James might play another season of college basketball in 2024


As the son of LeBron James, Bronny has extremely big shoes to fill in his basketball journey. His dad is one of, if not the greatest NBA players of all time. Bronny was supposed to be like the other big-time college superstars who play one season and then declare for the draft. However, the 19-year-old’s debut for USC was delayed due to a cardiac arrest scare over the summer. Luckily, James was fine and he was cleared to play for the Trojans.

For the USC Trojans in 2023, Bronny has played in 19 games and has made six starts. He is averaging (5.8) points, (2.8) rebounds, and (2.5) assists per game. With how his first collegiate season played out, ESPN mock drafts have James being drafted in 2025 and not 2024. The 19-year-old likely wants a chance to have a bigger role and play an entire season without any setbacks. If he stays at USC for 2024, Bronny has a chance to increase his draft stock. It could also drop further than it already is if he plays even more.


There is still the possibility that Bronny will test his chances in 2024 and declare for the draft. James still has games left to play for USC but he’ll be thinking about the future as well. LeBron has made it clear he wants to play in the NBA with his son. That’s a big reason why he’s stayed in such great shape in year 21. However, it’s Bronny’s career and he’s the one that has to make it to the league first. Whether that be in the 2024 Draft or 2025.

