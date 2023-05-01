NBA: Lakers vs Warriors Most Expensive Non-Finals Ticket Ever

The Golden State Warriors played in one of the more entertaining first round series that we’ve seen in recent memory. They were pushed to seven games by the upstart Sacramento Kings, and tickets for that series were a hot commodity.

Those who were willing to pay the price were not disappointed. The city of Sacramento hadn’t hosted an NBA playoff game in 17 years, and fans were eager to be in the building to see their team compete. Coupled in was the proximity of their opponent and the broad reach of their fan base, as being matched up against the Warriors made the cost of tickets rise even further.

Lakers vs. Warriors Most Expensive Non-Finals Series In NBA History

The Warriors – Lakers series is the most expensive non-NBA Finals playoff series on record on @TickPick 🤯 The average purchase price for Games 1-7 is $726 😳 pic.twitter.com/2gIg0DI5Er — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) May 1, 2023

Game 1 of the series between the Northern California rivals was the most expensive first round ticket in NBA history, with the cheapest get-in price at about $450.

The Warriors were victorious and will advance, but prices won’t come down much further given who they’ll be playing the next round.

While neither of them held high seeds entering the postseason, both the Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers were liked by many to make deep runs. As luck would have it, the two will meet in the second round. Not only is it the first playoff series between the two since 1991, but it will feature yet another meaningful matchup between LeBron James and Steph Curry.

Rivalry Renewed Between Curry And James

While the two are advancing in age, James and Curry are still some of the most dominant and highlight-worthy players in the league today. The long history of the rivalry between the two is enough to draw the attention of even casual sports fans, and there will be plenty of eyes on this second round series.

It will cost you a pretty penny to see the match up in person. According to TickPick on Twitter, the average price for tickets for games 1 through 7 is currently sitting at $726, making it the most expensive non-Finals series in NBA Playoffs history.

Game 1 will be played at the Chase Center in San Francisco, and the cheapest ticket available on TicketMaster’s website is $360, and that is before the $91 service fee. The first game in Los Angeles will be even more expensive, as the cheapest ticket for Game 3 is currently $390.

The series is scheduled to tip-off on Tuesday evening at 7PM Pacific.

