NBA Investigating Heated Exchange Between Russell Westbrook And A Suns Fan

Owen Jones
2 min read
The NBA is investigating a heated exchange between Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook and a Phoenix Suns fan during halftime of last night’s game.

After Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook was seen on video getting into a verbal altercation with a Phoenix Suns fan during halftime of Sunday’s Game 1 victory, the NBA reportedly plans on investigating the matter.

However, B/R’s Chris Haynes reports that the likelihood of Westbrook being suspended is “extremely slim,” and he’s expected to be available for Tuesday’s Game 2.

 

In addition to the league’s investigation, the Suns also announced that they will be looking into the confrontation.

“We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review,” the team said in a statement.

The altercation occurred in a club area, which Haynes notes is typically “used by some players and coaches as a shortcut to locker room and arena bowl.” The video shows Westbrook saying “watch your mouth” multiple times to a fan before walking away with security.

 

The 34-year-old veteran finished with nine points, eight assists, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. With Paul George still out, Westbrook’s shooting volume will probably remain high, but if he could just decrease some of the ill-advised attempts, then he could be a major difference-maker in the No. 4 vs. 5 matchup.

In Game 2 the Phoenix Suns are 7.5 point favorites to win according to Arizona sportsbooks. The Clippers were heavy underdogs coming into this series. If something does come of this incident with Westbrook the Suns will be favored even more.

Owen Jones

Owen Jones is a sports writer mainly focusing on NFL news. He also has knowledge in the NBA and MLB fields as well.
