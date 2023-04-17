NBA Investigating Heated Exchange Between Russell Westbrook And A Suns Fan

The NBA is investigating a heated exchange between Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook and a Phoenix Suns fan during halftime of last night’s game.

After Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook was seen on video getting into a verbal altercation with a Phoenix Suns fan during halftime of Sunday’s Game 1 victory, the NBA reportedly plans on investigating the matter.

However, B/R’s Chris Haynes reports that the likelihood of Westbrook being suspended is “extremely slim,” and he’s expected to be available for Tuesday’s Game 2.

The likelihood of Russell Westbrook being suspended is extremely slim. He’s expected to be available for Game 2. https://t.co/0I8QVSqPe4 — Chris Haynes (@ChrisBHaynes) April 17, 2023

In addition to the league’s investigation, the Suns also announced that they will be looking into the confrontation.

“We are aware of the incident that happened tonight and are conducting a review,” the team said in a statement.

The altercation occurred in a club area, which Haynes notes is typically “used by some players and coaches as a shortcut to locker room and arena bowl.” The video shows Westbrook saying “watch your mouth” multiple times to a fan before walking away with security.

I’m sure you’ve seen the Russell Westbrook/#Suns fan interaction by now, but visiting players have been going through the club area to the visiting lockerroom all season. It’s been used as a short cut to the visiting lockerroom. #ClipperNation #NBAPlayoffs pic.twitter.com/HGpOUu0105 — Duane Rankin (@DuaneRankin) April 17, 2023

The 34-year-old veteran finished with nine points, eight assists, 11 rebounds, three blocks and two steals. With Paul George still out, Westbrook’s shooting volume will probably remain high, but if he could just decrease some of the ill-advised attempts, then he could be a major difference-maker in the No. 4 vs. 5 matchup.

In Game 2 the Phoenix Suns are 7.5 point favorites to win according to Arizona sportsbooks. The Clippers were heavy underdogs coming into this series. If something does come of this incident with Westbrook the Suns will be favored even more.