NBA Hands Out 11 Suspensions Following Pistons-Magic Brawl

Olly Taliku
The NBA have today handed out 11 suspensions to players in connection to a brawl during the Pistons-Magic game on Wednesday night, with Moe Wagner and Killian Hayes at the centre of the drama.

When Wagner and Hayes chased a loose ball off the court nobody was expecting the drama that was to follow, as Wagner shoved his opponent towards the Detroit bench with a brawl kicking off following the Magic star’s actions.

Hayes swung for Wagner and connected with the back of the players’ head, briefly knocking out the 25-year old and sending both players and staff from both sides into a heated scuffle.

The NBA handed out suspensions today to not only Wagner and Hayes, but also to 9 others who were involved in the incident including players from both sides.

The Pistons rookie guard rather surprisingly only received a three game ban for hitting Wagner, while the player who caused the incident in the first place will serve a two match ban on the sideline for his reckless actions.

Detroit guard Hamidou Diallo will also face time away from the court for coming to his teammates defence, as he shoved Wagner back into the Pistons bench during the drama that followed.

Orlando were hit much harder with bans following the game and will have to do a big reshuffle to their side ahead of their next game against the Wizards on Friday night, with eight players receiving a one match ban.

The eight players receiving a one game ban for Orlando are: Cole Anthony, Mo Bamba, Wendell Carter Jr., RJ Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Franz Wagner and Admiral Schofield.

Olly Taliku

