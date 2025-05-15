Basketball

Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to close out their series against the Nuggets on Thursday night but an elimination game in Denver will be anything but easy. See here for a Nuggets vs Thunder Game 6 preview.

Nuggets vs Thunder Game 6 preview

The Nuggets-Thunder series is going right down to the wire and after a crazy ending in Oklahoma for game 5, the number one overall seed has a chance to advance with a win on Thursday night.

Last time the Thunder was able to make the Conference Finals was 2016 so a win in game 6 could end an eight year drought.

The Nuggets on the other hand are bidding to make it back to the Western Conference Finals after just two years, with Nikola Jokic and co. winning the title last time they made it that far in 2023.

Whoever advances from this series will face off against Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference Finals after they knocked out the Golden State Warriors in five games.

This year though the three-time MVP faces an uphill battle if his team are going to advance, with OKC still short favorites to win the championship this year.

In game 5, MVP elect Shai Gilgeous-Alexander exploded into action to lead his team to a second consecutive win in the series with 31 points and just six free throws on an efficient night.

Jokic couldn’t quite do it all by himself in Oklahoma as they took a lead in the series despite the Serbian scoring 44 points, 15 rebounds and 5 assists in another ridiculous performance.

There is no doubt that Jokic will need another big night if the Nuggets are going to stay alive in the postseason this week, but he will need more help from others on the court aside from just Jamal Murray and Aaron Gordon who have been exceptional so far in the playoffs.

It will be interesting to see how the team works together with their backs against the wall this week, especially after it was reported that a Nuggets player had a minor spat with Russell Westbrook.

The Thunder are still 5.0-point favorites for game 6 despite playing on the road but they have covered that spread in the last two games against Denver.

WATCH: Crazy ending to Nuggets vs Thunder game 5

Nuggets vs Thunder injury report

Denver Nuggets injuries

F Hunter Tyson (ankle; out), C DaRon Holmes II (achilles; out)

Oklahoma City Thunder injuries

G Nikola Topic (knee; out).

What TV channel is Nuggets vs Thunder on?

Game 6 of Thunder vs Nuggets will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

