Basketball

Tyrese Haliburton invites Pacers fan who was attacked in New York to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
2 min read
Tyrese Haliburton and fan
Tyrese Haliburton and fan

Tyrese Haliburton has shown his class off the court yet again, inviting a Pacers fan to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference finals after he was heckled and attacked in New York. 

Following a game 6 win against Boston last week, the streets of New York ran wild with Knicks fans celebrating a first Conference Finals in 25 years.

One bold Pacers fan was spotted outside Madison Square Garden wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey shortly after the win and it wasn’t long before he was mobbed by opposition fans.

Knicks supporters launched missiles at the fan, who was walking the streets by himself, as well as dumping trash on him in what was a bad look for the overexcited fanbase.

The man, who was later revealed to be New York firefighter Hanz Perez, put up a bold effort in holding off the fans without using any violence and he has been rewarded after enduring a tough time.

Tyrese Haliburton surprises loyal fan

Perez appeared on the Pat McAfee show on Monday night to tell his story and he was met with a huge shock, as Haliburton joined the show to thank Perez for his undivided support.

Haliburton showed his class while he spoke to Perez, inviting the lifelong fan to Indiana for game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals where the Pacers will face… the Knicks.

“Everybody in our organization wants to make sure you’re taken care of,” Haliburton said on the call. “All the team’s excited to meet you. It’s all we’ve been talking about.”

Perez is set to have the experience of a lifetime for game 4 of the Conference Finals and it seems that he will also get a chance to meet the players.

The Eastern Conference Finals get underway on Wednesday night, with the first two games in New York before the series heads to Indianapolis. Bookmakers currently have the Knicks as marginal favourites to advance to the NBA Finals however the Pacers have been exceptional in the postseason so far this year and could cause another upset.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
USATSI 26169514 168396541 lowres
Basketball

LATEST Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025
Basketball
Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 15 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to close out their series against the Nuggets on Thursday night but an elimination game in Denver will be anything but easy. See here…

Max Strus
Basketball
Max Strus goes viral for group chat message sent before Cavaliers elimination
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 14 2025

Max Strus has gone viral for sending an unfortunate message to the Cleveland Cavaliers group chat shortly before they were eliminated from the postseason.  Cavaliers and Max Strus eliminated The…

Basketball
Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 09 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 at 10.34.44
Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 06 2025
rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
Basketball
LeBron James Addresses Recent Slump After Lakers Fall To Timberwolves In Another Bleak Performance
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Anthony Edwards Timberwolves pic
Basketball
Anthony Edwards Calls Out Minnesota Fans For Boos As Timberwolves Poor Form Continues
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Nov 29 2024
Arrow to top