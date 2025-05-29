Basketball

Are OKC about to build a dynasty? Future draft picks suggest Finals appearance could be first of many

Author image
Olly Taliku
Twitter Instagram
Sports Editor
3 min read
OKC Conference Finals
OKC Conference Finals

The Oklahoma City Thunder cruised into the NBA Finals this season for only the second time in history, but this could just be the beginning of a dynasty for one of the league’s youngest teams. 

OKC’s young team advance to 2025 NBA Finals

The Thunder have been the best team in the NBA this year and after finishing the regular season atop the Western Conference, they continued their dominance deep into the playoffs.

As a result of its continued success, OKC is now in the NBA Finals for the first time since 2012 thanks to a comfortable victory over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

The Thunder took just four games to dismantle Minnesota, with the Timberwolves remaining one of five teams to never make the NBA Finals.

While league MVP Shai Gileous-Alexander has played a huge role in his teams joy this year, his young teammates have shown experience beyond their years this season.

OKC has the youngest team in the league this season, with the average age on its roster just 25.6 years old.

Not only do they have the youngest team in the league, but the Thunder also became the youngest squad to ever advance to the Finals since 1976-77 – the second youngest in history.

Draft picks could lead to OKC Dynasty

While the Thunder already has a youthful team, they could add even more young superstars to their already talented roster with some great draft picks coming up.

Following some of the most underrated trades in NBA history OKC now holds the keys to a potential dynasty.

Thunder draft picks

  • 2025: 2 first round picks, 1 second round
  • 2026: 2 first round pick, 1 second round picks
  • 2027: 2 first round pick, 2 second round picks
  • 2028: 1 first round pick, 3 second round picks
  • 2029: 1 first round pick, 5 second round picks

The majority of OKC’s upcoming draft picks came from one trade, which could go down as one of the best in NBA history.

In 2019 the Thunder traded Paul George to the Clippers for Gilgeous-Alexander as well as a historic amount of draft picks to rebuild the team.

Since then George has struggled in the league, with constant injuries preventing the nine-time All Star from ever reaching the heights that he did with OKC in 2018-19.

Gilgeous-Alexander on the other hand has developed into one of the league’s biggest superstars, becoming one of just four players in the last 20 years to win MVP and make the Finals in the same season.

OKC’s first round pick from 2024 is also set to make his debut in 2025, with 6’6 guard Nikola Topic yet to play in the NBA following a season-ending ACL injury prior to the draft.

Author image
Twitter Instagram

Olly Taliku

Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku
Author Image

Olly Taliku

Twitter Instagram
Olly Taliku has worked with highly respected sports and gambling websites where he has produced hundreds of articles, as well as being published with Burton Albion and Chesterfield FC. At Burton Olly worked closely alongside the women's team, producing mainly matchday content including reports and interviews, while at Chesterfield he worked in a similar role but with the academy side, as well as some first team content. He also has experience as an accredited Premier League and EFL writer for Prost International where he worked during the 2021/22 season to produce matchday content as an on location reporter. Olly specialises in football as well as long form SEO content plus news, tips and betting but also produces content on basketball, baseball and American football.
View All Posts By Olly Taliku

Popular From Basketball

Latest news

View all
Tyrese Haliburton and fan
Basketball

LATEST Tyrese Haliburton invites Pacers fan who was attacked in New York to Game 4 of the Eastern Conference Finals

Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 20 2025
USATSI 26169514 168396541 lowres
Basketball
Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 20 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves meet at the PayCom Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday. Thunder vs Timberwolves Game 1 Preview Two of…

Basketball
Denver Nuggets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 6: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 15 2025

The Oklahoma City Thunder will look to close out their series against the Nuggets on Thursday night but an elimination game in Denver will be anything but easy. See here…

Max Strus
Basketball
Max Strus goes viral for group chat message sent before Cavaliers elimination
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 14 2025
Basketball
Denver Nuggets v Oklahoma City Thunder Game 3: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Olly Taliku  •  May 09 2025
Screenshot 2025 05 06 at 10.34.44
Basketball
Cleveland Cavaliers vs Indiana Pacers Game 2: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel
Author image Joe Lyons  •  May 06 2025
rsz 230523093708 01 lebron james 052223
Basketball
LeBron James Addresses Recent Slump After Lakers Fall To Timberwolves In Another Bleak Performance
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Dec 03 2024
Arrow to top