Basketball

Oklahoma City Thunder vs Minnesota Timberwolves Game 1: Preview, Injury Report & TV Channel

Joe Lyons
The Oklahoma City Thunder and Minnesota Timberwolves meet at the PayCom Center for Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals on Tuesday.

Thunder vs Timberwolves Game 1 Preview

Two of the NBA’s best young talents in Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Anthony Edwards prepare to go head-to-head in what should be a series for the ages.

The Thunder enter as heavy favorites after making easy work of the Memphis Grizzlies in the first round before seeing off the Denver Nuggets in seven while the Timberwolves dispatched of both the Lakers and Warriors in five.

There was nothing to split the pair in their regular season match-ups, sharing the spoils at 2-2 through the campaign but the No 1 seed Thunder blew the conference apart with 68 wins vs the No 6 seed Timberwolves with 49.

Oklahoma City is bidding to return to the NBA Finals, last seen on that stage in 2012 when led by Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden – and Minnesota can reach the berth for a first time in franchise history.

The Thunder boasted the biggest scoring differential in the NBA this season, outscoring teams by 12.9 points per game and there’s no doubt they possess the superior roster here.

MVP-in-waiting Gilgeous-Alexander is joined by All-Star level talent in Jalen Williams and Chet Holmgren alongside elite role players in Isaiah Hartenstein, Alex Caruso and Lu Dort.

Caruso made history in the series-clinching game against the Nuggets, becoming the third player to be +40 in a Game 7.

The Timberwolves are no slouches either though, with a mean double-punch of Edwards and Julius Randle to go with elite defense from Jaden McDaniels and Rudy Gobert plus Naz Reid, Donte DiVincenzo and Nickeil Alexander-Walker chipping in.

The Thunder are strong at home, winning eight of their last ten at the PayCom Center and the Timberwolves are 24-17 on the road in total so it’s no surprise to see Oklahoma City heavily favored in Game 1.

WATCH: The best of Anthony Edwards in the playoffs so far

Thunder vs Timberwolves Game 1 Injury Report

Oklahoma City Thunder Injuries

G Nikola Topic (knee; out)

Minnesota Timberwolves Injuries

No injuries to report

What TV Channel Is Thunder Vs Timberwolves Game 1 On?

Game 1 of Thunder vs Timberwolves will be broadcast nationally on ESPN.

Joe Lyons is a sports betting writer with years of experience on reputable sports and gambling websites. Joe has also been published by Nottingham Forest, working with the academy and senior teams to produce content on matchdays. He formerly covered the Premier League and EFL as an on-site reporter during the 2020/21 season for Prost International. He is an expert in a range of sports including soccer, basketball, darts and American football. Joe specialises in long form SEO content alongside news, tips and betting. Joe has a keen eye for the sports betting industry in the USA which covers the NBA and NFL, tracking and analysing the market as it changes throughout the season.
