NBA Twitter Goes Wild After Killian Hayes Punches Moe Wagner

The NBA saw a moment of madness last night as Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes appeared to knock out Orlando Magic center Mo Wagner during a heated altercation.

Killian Hayes just KO’ed Mo Wagner pic.twitter.com/eyRLfMfDm2 — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) December 29, 2022

Both players were competing for a loose ball late in the second quarter, when Wagner shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench, and the youngster Hayes soon retaliated, punching the Magic forward in the back of the head, while he was being challenged by the Detroit bench.

Wagner appeared to lose consciousness following the strike, and fell forward into the Pistons bench, as players from both teams got involved, eventually getting separated.

Both players were ejected after the incident, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo was also ejected after shoving Wagner during the altercation.

The incident has sparked much debate and reaction across NBA Twitter, with many suggesting Hayes may see a lengthly ban.

Killian Hayes won’t see a basketball court again for a very long time — Silas P. Silas (@KennySpenceNBA) December 29, 2022

NBA officials will certainly be taking a good look at the incident, to decide what’s next for both players following the heated altercation.

Flagrant 2 on Moe Wagner. He's ejected. Technical foul and ejections for Killian Hayes and Hamidou Diallo. The NBA will definitely review the tape and we're going to end up with suspensions for more guys after this. — Keith Smith (@KeithSmithNBA) December 29, 2022

A punch to the back of the head is a fairly serious thing to do, something that is forbidden in most combat sports.

People saying 5 game max don't understand just HOW dangerous a punch to the back of the head can be! Harsh punishment needed to make sure that we don't see another Kermit Washington situation — DBG (@DBGyt_) December 29, 2022

The Pistons went on to win the game 121-101, in only their ninth win of the season, however the scoreline will more than likely be the least talked about thing following the controversy filled game.

