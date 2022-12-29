Site News

NBA Twitter Goes Wild After Killian Hayes Punches Moe Wagner

Author image
Kyle Curran
2 min read
Hayes KO
Hayes KO
The NBA saw a moment of madness last night as Detroit Pistons guard Killian Hayes appeared to knock out Orlando Magic center Mo Wagner during a heated altercation.

Both players were competing for a loose ball late in the second quarter, when Wagner shoved Hayes into the Pistons bench, and the youngster Hayes soon retaliated, punching the Magic forward in the back of the head, while he was being challenged by the Detroit bench.

Wagner appeared to lose consciousness following the strike, and fell forward into the Pistons bench, as players from both teams got involved, eventually getting separated.

Both players were ejected after the incident, while Pistons guard Hamidou Diallo was also ejected after shoving Wagner during the altercation.

The incident has sparked much debate and reaction across NBA Twitter, with many suggesting Hayes may see a lengthly ban.

NBA officials will certainly be taking a good look at the incident, to decide what’s next for both players following the heated altercation.

A punch to the back of the head is a fairly serious thing to do, something that is forbidden in most combat sports.

The Pistons went on to win the game 121-101, in only their ninth win of the season, however the scoreline will more than likely be the least talked about thing following the controversy filled game.

Kyle Curran

Kyle Curran

Journalism Student. Sports Writer. Huge Sports Fan
