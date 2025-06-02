Luka Doncic told all on a recent interview alongside Steve Nash and LeBron James, revealing what the biggest shock was to him since joining the Lakers.

LeBron James shocks Luka Doncic daily

Since Luka Doncic made the biggest trade in NBA history from the Mavericks to the Lakers, life has been moving fast for the Slovenian, but he finally sat down for an insightful tell-all interview this week.

Appearing on the ‘Mind the Game’ podcast on YouTube, Doncic got together with NBA legend Steve Nash and new teammate LeBron James.

Doncic revealed, amongst other things, that the biggest shock he got after joining the Lakers was just how hard LeBron works on a day-to-day basis.

“First of all, he shows up like 10 hours before the game. So, I mean, that was really the main — like, I was — what?” the Slovenian said. “I came to the arena, he was already done working out. I was like, what?”

Luka on something that stands out about LeBron: “Well first of all, he shows up like 10 hours before the game… I came to the arena and he was already done working out. I was like, ‘What?’” 🤣 (via @mindthegamepod) pic.twitter.com/9uoNAj4bRB — Witness King James (@WITNESSKJ) June 1, 2025

James’ dedication in the league has been admirable over the years and there have been many occasions where the four-time MVP has been spotted working out several hours before tip off.

“I’ve never played with a guy like this and, you know, just being traded to here to L.A. — I mean, it was different. But just to play with guys like him, like, it’s unbelievable. Like, I could learn so many stuff, you know.

“First of all, off the court, you know, all the things he does just to be ready for the game. And obviously, on the court, everybody knows what kind of player he is,” Doncic added.

James became the oldest player in NBA history to receive an MVP vote this season and his hard work at 40-years-old is showing no sign of slowing down.

WATCH: Full episode of ‘Mind the Game’ podcast episode 5

Doncic is quicker than he looks

During the interview, Doncic also revealed some key details about his own game, revealing that people may judge him for thing that he doesn’t show on the floor.

“I have speed, I just don’t show it,” Doncic said.

Doncic has been accused of putting on weight in the last year and many fans speculated that this was the reason he was traded to the Lakers in the first place.

However Doncic insists that he isn’t slowing down and his stats this season prove that the 26-year-old is telling the truth.

Since arriving in LA, Doncic has averaged 28.2 points, 8.1 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game and entering his first full season as a Laker next year, the league should be scared.