NBA

NBA Confirms Mid-Season Tournament Starting In 2023

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
Twitter Linkedin
rsz 14c00330 b0e9 11ed 9fff 60999f5331c7
rsz 14c00330 b0e9 11ed 9fff 60999f5331c7

At the beginning of April, the NBA and its players agreed to a new collective bargaining agreement that will keep both sides in uninterrupted business for at least the next seven years. On Monday, some of the details of the CBA are being released to the public.

The topic that people will likely find the most interesting (and potentially controversial) is the new in-season tournament that will take place starting next season. It is expected to take place in December, and the details have been released by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski.

Some Details Of NBA Mid-Season Tournament Released

The tournament will use pool play to whittle the field down to 8, after which there will be a single elimination format until a winner is crowned. There will be incentives involved for the players.

Each member of the winning team will pocket $500,000, with the players from the second place team receiving $200,000. There will be prizes for the 3rd and 4th place finishers as well, with $100,000 and $50,000 available. There are still plenty of wrinkles to be ironed out when it comes to the fine details of the tournament, but we are starting to see it finally take shape after a couple of years of discussion.

Also outlined in the NBA’s new CBA is the implementing of a minimum game count for players to be eligible for postseason awards. Players who hope to win honors like MVP or Defensive Player of the Year must now play in a minimum of 65 regular season games, as do those looking for All-NBA honors as well.

The change should help in the fight against load management, though there hasn’t been an MVP that played less than 70 games in the last 45 years.

Some of the finer details that the NBA released on Monday were hammered out in a series of tweets from Bobby Marks. He went into detail about new financial rules and regulations for player trades, as well as tax distribution numbers for teams that do not reach 90 percent of the salary cap. As he reports, the San Antonio Spurs would have missed out on over $15 million this season.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like

Author image
Twitter Linkedin

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Twitter Linkedin
Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From NBA

Latest news

View all
rsz 14808413100
NBA

LATEST Lottery Odds Released, 2023 NBA Draft Order Set For Playoff Teams

Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  2h
Celtics
NBA
Boston Celtics Now Favorites To Win The NBA Finals
Author image Owen Jones  •  3h

For the first time since March 15th, the Boston Celtics are now the favorites to win the NBA Finals, surpassing the Milwaukee Bucks.   For the first time since March…

Westbrook
NBA
NBA Investigating Heated Exchange Between Russell Westbrook And A Suns Fan
Author image Owen Jones  •  5h

The NBA is investigating a heated exchange between Los Angeles Clippers point guard Russell Westbrook and a Phoenix Suns fan during halftime of last night’s game. After Los Angeles Clippers…

rsz maxresdefault
NBA
LeBron James Saw Greatness In Austin Reaves Before The Rest Of Us
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz 20344713
NBA
NBA Playoffs: Star Players Ravaged By Injuries In Sunday’s Action
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  22h
rsz usatsi 20478846 168386351 lowres e1681685431652
NBA
X-Rays Negative For Ja Morant, Questionable For Game 2
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  23h
rsz 02nba lebron 1 facebookjumbo
NBA
LeBron James Ties Derek Fisher For This NBA Playoffs Record
Author image Anthony R. Cardenas  •  Apr 16 2023
Arrow to top