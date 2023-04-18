It used to be just crowds for the Los Angeles Lakers, but there have been celebrities that have made their way out to NBA games over the first weekend of playoff action. It is especially so for the crowd in Sacramento that is watching the Kings play in their first postseason since 2006.

During Game 1 between the Kings and the Warriors, the video board in Golden 1 Center cut to different celebrities sitting in the crowd, which included Barry Bonds, 50 Cent, and E-40.

NBA: Floyd Mayweather & 50 Cent In The Building For Kings Game

50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather are in the same building 👀 (Via @JandersonSacBee ) pic.twitter.com/xYC2adi81s — NBACentral (@TheNBACentral) April 18, 2023

The big news coming out of the game (aside from the game itself) was the incident between E-40 and the Kings security team. The team is still investigating, but the rapper has come out and claimed racial bias in the situation.

But it was mostly peaceful for the big names in attendance, though that might not be the case for Game 2 if two of the celebs happen to cross paths.

The beef between 50 Cent and Floyd Mayweather runs deep, and has been lingering for years. The two were apparently very good friends at one point, but things disintegrated to the point of calling each other out in the media, with 50 Cent even going on Jimmy Kimmel to fan the flames.

50 Cent confronting Floyd Mayweather at the Golden 1 Center pic.twitter.com/3Zf9jTzBKM — Cracker Hoops©️ (@CrackerHoops) April 18, 2023

While they are certainly not sitting next to each other, both Mayweather and 50 Cent are in the same building for Game 2 of the Western Conference Quarterfinals. Last game, the rapper was there to promote his line of liquor as well as chum it up with the owner of the Kings, who happens to be his friend. It is unclear what brings Mayweather to the arena other than what promised to be an exciting basketball game.

The first quarter of action between the two teams was lackluster as both sides struggled offensively, but the Kings found their footing in the second quarter. The Warriors were able to hang around, but ultimately trailed by 6 points at halftime.

