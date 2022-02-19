Motherwell vs Aberdeen live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Motherwell will face Aberdeen in a Premiership match on Saturday at Fir Park Stadium.

Motherwell vs Aberdeen live stream

________________________________________________________________________

Motherwell vs Aberdeen Live Stream

If you're willing to watch Motherwell vs Aberdeen, LiveScore Bet has got you covered.

To watch the live stream, you must have either a funded account or have placed a bet within the past 24 hours prior to the event.



Motherwell vs Aberdeen Preview

Following their 2-1 Scottish Cup triumph over Aberdeen, Motherwell will be hoping for a repeat performance.

Kevin van Veen and Connor Shields scored goals for Motherwell. For Aberdeen, Christian Ramrez scored.

Aberdeen had previously drawn 1-1 with St Johnstone in the Premiership.

Aberdeen had 66 percent possession in that game and had 19 shots on goal, 9 of which were on target. Lewis Ferguson scored the goal for Aberdeen. St Johnstone had seven efforts on goal, two of which were on target. St Johnstone’s goal came from Callum Hendry.

When does Motherwell vs Aberdeen kick-off?

The Motherwell vs Aberdeen will kick off at 20:00 on 19th February 2022 at Fir Park.

Motherwell vs Aberdeen Team News

Motherwell Team News

Motherwell will play without Graham Alexander.

Motherwell possible starting lineup:

Kelly; Ojala, Johansen, Mugabi, Carroll; Donnelly, O’Hara, Goss; Efford, Van Veen, Shields

Aberdeen Team News

Barry Robson won’t play for Aberdeen.

Aberdeen possible starting lineup:

Lewis; Ramsay, Gallagher, Bates, McKenzie; Barron, Ojo; Kennedy, Ferguson, Hayes; Ramirez