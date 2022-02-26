Millwall vs Sheffield United live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Luton and Blackburn will meet each other on 29th January 2022 to play the Championship match against one another.

Millwall vs Sheffield United live stream

Millwall vs Sheffield United Preview

Millwall is coming off a 2-1 win over Wayne Rooney’s Derby County in the Championship. Millwall won thanks to goals from forwarding Jed Wallace and young midfielder Tyler Burey in the first half. Derby County’s late second-half own goal from center-back Jake Cooper was merely a consolation.

Sheffield United, on the other side, won the league 1-0 against Tony Mowbray’s Blackburn Rovers. Paul Heckingbottom’s Sheffield United won thanks to a late second-half goal from Ben Davies. Sheffield United had Charlie Goode sent off in the second half.

When does Millwall vs Sheffield United kick-off?

The Millwall vs Sheffield United will kick off at 20:00 on 26th February 2022 at The Den.

Millwall vs Sheffield United Team News

Millwall Team News

Millwall will be without Ryan Leonard, Luke Freeman, Maikel Kieftenbeld, Oliver Burke, and Sheyi Ojo.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, M Wallace; McNamara, Mitchell, Saville, Malone; J Wallace; Bennett, Burey

Sheffield United Team News

Sheff Utd will be without the services of Enda Stevens, Jayden Bogle, Rhian Brewster, David McGoldrick, and Jack O’Connell.

Sheffield United possible starting lineup:

Foderingham; Davies, Egan, Robinson; Baldock, Norwood, Fleck, Norrington-Davies; Gibbs-White, Berge; Sharp