Millwall vs QPR live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Queens Park Rangers will meet Millwall at the Den on Tuesday, hoping to move up to third place in the EFL Championship table.

Millwall vs QPR Preview

Millwall returned to winning ways in the EFL Championship last time out, defeating a tenacious Cardiff City team 2-1.

Prior to it, they had gone two games without a win, drawing 0-0 with Preston North End on February 1 and losing 3-0 to Fulham the following week. Millwall is currently in 15th place in the league table, with 40 points after 30 games.

In the meantime, Queens Park Rangers are still in poor form, having lost 1-0 to Barnsley last time out.

QPR have now gone three games without a win, drawing once and losing twice, the most recent of which was a 2-0 defeat to Peterborough United in the FA Cup on February 5.

Queens Park Rangers sit fourth in the EFL Championship table, and with all three points on Tuesday, they may overhaul third-placed Blackburn Rovers.

When does Millwall vs QPR kick-off?

The Millwall vs QPR will kick off at 00:45 on 16th February 2022 at The Den.

Millwall vs QPR Team News

Millwall Team News

Millwall has reported injury concerns of Tom Bradshaw, Sheyi Ojo, Ryan Leonard, and Daniel Ballard.

Millwall possible starting lineup:

Bialkowski; Hutchinson, Cooper, Wallace; McNamara, Kieftenbeld, Saville, Malone; Wallace; Bennett, Afobe

QPR Team News

QPR will head into the game without Sam McCallum, Jordan Archer, and Joe Walsh.

QPR possible starting lineup:

Marshall; Dickie, Dunne, Barbet; Odubajo, Johansen, Field, Wallace; Chair; Austin, Dykes

