MILLWALL host south London rivals Crystal Palace in the FA Cup third round with both sides eager to earn the bragging rights in this derby.

The Lions have not beat their local rivals since 2011 and will face a tough task against a much-improved Palace side under Patrick Vieira, with Saturday’s game one of the best ties of the round.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace live stream

Millwall vs Crystal Palace preview

It’s been nine years since Millwall and Crystal Palace faced off in a competetive match and the fortunes of both south London clubs has been very different.

The hosts found themselves in League One two season’s after that 1-0 defeat to bitter rivals Palace at The Den but have become a Championship mainstay since 2018.

Boss Gary Rowett has stabled the ship at the Bermondsey club and has them currently in 11th place and seven points off the play-off positions.

With that said, Palace have gone from strength-to-strength after their last meeting with the Lions, having gained promotion in that season and have remained in the Premier League since.

Patrick Vieira has taken over and given the club a new lease of life which has seen them move to 11th in the table and only ten points off the top six, and more importantly 12 points above the bottom three.

Millwall will be desperate to get one over their old rivals and the FA Cup provides the perfect opportunity with end-to-end action expected. However, with Palace the superior team and Millwall missing a few players through injury, we see the Eagles soaring into the fourth-round.

Read our full Millwall vs Crystal Palace prediction and betting tips

When does Millwall vs Crystal Palace kick off?

Millwall vs Crystal Palace kicks off at 12:45pm GMT at The Den, London.

Millwall vs Crystal Palace team news

Millwall team news

As mentioned, Millwall have some injury issues going into the game with Ryan Leonard, Connor Mahoney and Dan Ballard all ruled out.

However, there is hope that Jed Wallace can return to the starting lineup and join Tom Bradshaw and Benik Afobe in a front three.

Millwall predicted lineup (3-4-3): Long; Pearce, Cooper, Hutchinson; McNamara, Saville, Evans, Malone; J. Wallace, Ojo; Bradshaw

Crystal Palace team news

Jordan Ayew, Cheikhou Kouyate and talisman Wilfried Zaha are on Africa Cup of Nations duty and so Vieira has some decisions to make for the FA Cup clash.

Conor Gallagher and Nathaniel Clyne will likely make the bench but James McArthur will be out with injury. Jack Butland is likely to be in goal and there could be a start for promising youngster Eberechi Eze on the wing.

Crystal Palace predicted lineup (4-3-3): Butland; Kelly, Tomkins, Guehi, Mitchell; Hughes, Riedewald, Eze; Olise, Mateta, Edouard

