Miami Heat To be Suitors In A Potential Bradley Beal Trade

The Miami Heat have emerged as prominent suitors if Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal were to become available.

This comes after the Wizards and Beal have mutually agreed to work together to find a trade if the team decides to go in a different direction without him. This has been the talk for a while now that the Wizards have continuously tried to become playoff bound, but it just has not worked out for them. After Beal signed that massive extension, NBA analysts thought that was a big mistake for a team being on the fringe of a playoff spot almost every year.

Why the Heat Would Be A Good Fit

The Heat would be a good fit for Beal as they are in win-now mode with them making the Finals in two of the past four seasons. Beal and Jimmy Butler would be a good one two punch on the offensive end. Him, Butler and Bam Adebayo would make a good trio. The Heat’s struggles were both having lackluster depth on the bench, so trading for Beal would be a swing for the fences type move.

A trade for Beal would most likely have Tyler Herro included with maybe a few first rounds picks added as well. If a trade for Beal would to happen, the Heat would be favorites to be on the the top teams in the East according to offshore betting sites.

The Miami Heat are +2200 to win the 2024 NBA Finals according to Florida sportsbooks.

A trade involving Bradley Beal would cost quite a bit so the Heat would be engaging a little risk. With the playoff success in the past and one of the best coached in the NBA in Erik Spolestra, the Heat should and will consider a potential Bradley Breal trade. An addition like this could take the Heat back to the Finals in due time.