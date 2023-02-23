Site News

Miami Heat Listed As Favorites To Land Trae Young If He Leaves Atlanta

Author image
Anthony R. Cardenas
3 min read
rsz 1431739041
rsz 1431739041

The Atlanta Hawks made a draft night trade back in 2018 that will affect their franchise for the foreseeable future. They traded away the rights to Luka Dončić after selecting him third overall, shipping him off to the Dallas Mavericks, where he has become a player with the potential to be one of the greatest all-time. In return, the Hawks acquired Trae Young, amongst other assets.

For a while, it looked like the trade could have worked out for both sides. Doncic was doing his thing in Dallas, but Young was no slouch. He quickly became one of the young stars of the NBA with his deadly deep-shooting, and he even led the Hawks on an Eastern Conference Finals run that almost got them into the championship.

Which Team Will Trae Young Play For Next?

rsz 1463601048

But things have gone south in Atlanta. The Hawks are still well within playoff contention as the 8th seed during the All-Star break, but they have a sub-.500 record and are just 3 games away from being out of the playoff picture entirely. Things have been so poor that the team decided to fire head coach Nate McMillan mid-season after nearly two years on the job.

Much of the issues stem from Trae Young’s troubles. His efficiency numbers and averages are down across the board, and he still has one of the highest turnover rates of any star player. Things haven’t been great off of the court, either. There have been ongoing rumors about the worsening of the relationship between the team and the player, which apparently caused Young to not show up to a game earlier this season. The decision caused a stir amongst local reporters in Atlanta, and the situation was never reported as being resolved.

Who Could Young Play For Next?

Because of the relationship strain, rumors have begun to float about Young wanting out. In the age of player empowerment in the NBA, don’t be surprised to see him requesting a trade before the beginning of next season. If he does, where would he end up?

Trae Young’s Next Team Odds Play
Heat +400 BetOnline logo
Bulls +500 BetOnline logo
Mavericks +600 BetOnline logo
Lakers +700 BetOnline logo
Clippers +700 BetOnline logo
Celtics +800 BetOnline logo
Wizards +800 BetOnline logo

 

BetOnline has the Miami Heat as the current favorite at +400. Pat Riley and company have missed out on a few available All-Stars in recent years, and they will likely go all out for a youthful presence like Young. The odds of the next few teams aren’t lagging far behind, with the Chicago Bulls at +500 and Dallas Mavericks at +600. Could the Mavs move on from Kyrie Irving after just a half-season and bring in Doncic’s draft classmate as the future pairing?

Both Los Angeles teams are listed at +700, with the Celtics and Wizards coming in at +800.

Author image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas
Author Image

Anthony R. Cardenas

Anthony is from Lake Tahoe, California and still resides in the area. He has been writing feature articles for 7+ years, specializing in NFL and NBA content. He is a die hard fan of the Miami Dolphins and Sacramento Kings.
View All Posts By Anthony R. Cardenas

Popular From Site News

Latest news

View all
Carolina Hurricanes
Site News

LATEST Tailgaters and Marching Bands at the Ready for Carolina Hurricanes First Outdoor Game

Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 17 2023
Embiid
Site News
Joel Embiid Unsure If He’ll Play In the All-Star Game: “We’ll see how the next few days go”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 16 2023

Ahead of this weekends exhibition game, the NBA world was left disappointed to see the likes of Steph Curry, Kevin Durant and Zion Williamson all withdrawing from the match and…

Rihanna Super Bowl
Site News
Rihanna Baby Name Odds: Clara and Lionel Joint 2/1 Favourites
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 15 2023

Shortly after the world found out about Rihanna’s second pregnancy at Super Bowl LVII, Clara and Lionel have both moved to joint favourites to be the name of the singers…

Ryan Reynolds
Site News
Ryan Reynolds to Branch Out From Soccer Ownership as He Sets Sights on NHL Side Ottawa Senators
Author image Charlie Rhodes  •  Feb 15 2023
128611524 hi082315360
Site News
More People Watched Rihanna’s Super Bowl Half-Time Show Than The Game
Author image Joe Lyons  •  Feb 14 2023
Kyrie Irving
Site News
Kyrie Irving Refuses To Answer Contract Questions: “I’m focusing on what we have ahead as a team”
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
curry
Site News
Steph Curry Hoping To Return To Action Shortly After All-Star Game
Author image Olly Taliku  •  Feb 14 2023
Arrow to top