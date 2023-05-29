The Miami Heat have displayed confidence throughout their improbable playoff run, and they aren’t letting it get away from them ahead of Game 7.

According to reports, the team has a flight scheduled for Denver after the game. Not Miami.

Miami Heat Have Flight Scheduled For Denver After Game 7

The Heat have a flight scheduled to Denver, not Miami, after the game tonight, per FAA records. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) May 29, 2023

The tides have most certainly turned in the series. The Boston Celtics entered the Eastern Conference Finals as the NBA title favorites, but they got off to an unusually slow start. The surprise, 8th-seeded Heat won the first three games, putting Boston in a hole that no team in league history has ever made it out of.

They were counted out after Game 3. Not only did they lose the contest, but their effort came under serious question, and the word “quit” was thrown around describing their performance. But the Celtics found something within them, and have rallied all the way back to even the series at 3 games a piece, setting up a deciding Game 7 in Boston on Monday night.

The Celtics will be heavy favorites. They were able to recapture home court advantage by winning two games in Miami, and their crowd will be in full throat. The line currently sits at -7.5 in favor of Boston.

REPORT: The Heat have a flight scheduled to Denver after Game 7 tonight, per @AndySlater. 👀 pic.twitter.com/ucg5QUtHXg — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) May 29, 2023

But the Heat have been overcoming long shot odds for the entirety of the post season, and they didn’t come this far to simply lay down after all that they’ve accomplished. Jimmy Butler has already displayed his confidence during his media availability, saying that he was sure that his team would come out of the series victorious.

His confidence has spilled over to the team’s travel planner, apparently. According to local Miami beat reporter Andy Slater, the team’s postgame flight is scheduled to land in Denver as opposed to South Florida. The Nuggets made quick work of the Lakers in the Western Conference, and have been waiting to see who their opponent will be for the NBA Finals. It is likely that they’d rather see the Miami Heat advance, given that they’d have home court advantage due to their regular season finish.

Teams that have been down 3-0 in a playoff series at 0-150 in the history of the NBA. The Celtics will look to become the first team to accomplish the feat, and Game 7 will tip off tonight at 8:30PM local time.

NBA Betting Guides You May Like