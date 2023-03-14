NBA

Meyers Leonard To Remain With Bucks For Rest Of The Season

Anthony R. Cardenas
Meyers Leonard recently got back into the NBA by signing a 10-day contract with the Milwaukee Bucks. On Tuesday, they made sure that he would stay put for the rest of the season.

It has been a long couple of years for Leonard. During his last healthy season with the Miami Heat, the center averaged 6 points and 5 rebounds in 20 minutes of play per game. He underwent shoulder surgery in November of 2020, and would never play for the Heat again.

Bucks Sign Meyers Leonard Through The Rest Of The Season

rsz https behindthebuckpasscom wp content uploads getty images 2017 07 1469345019

In March 2021, Leonard used an anti-Jewish racial slur during a Twitch stream, causing predictable outrage given the tough year that everyone was having. The Heat immediately announced that they were reviewing the matter and that Leonard would be out indefinitely. The NBA suspended him for a week and fined him $50,000.

About a week later, Miami cut ties completely, trading Leonard to the Oklahoma City Thunder. OKC used Leonard as salary filler, admitted to such, and released him before he was ever officially introduced.

To make matters even worse for the now jobless 30-year-old, he underwent ankle surgery in April 2021 and was found to have nerve damage in his leg.

But the tables may be turning on the fortunes of Meyers Leonard, and he has found a home in the NBA again. For the rest of this season, at least.

Details On Leonard’s Stay In Milwaukee

The Milwaukee Bucks took a flier on Leonard back in late February, signing the controversial center to a 10-day contract. Over the last couple of weeks, Meyers had played in 5 games, including getting a solid 15 minutes off of the bench in his debut against his former team, the Heat. He is averaging 2.8 points and 2 rebounds per game in less than 7 minutes of playing time. It’s a minimal sample size, but those aren’t bad numbers for a guy who hasn’t played in two years and wasn’t overly impressive when he did play.

The Bucks have the best record in the NBA, and they apparently are keen on keeping Leonard around. On Tuesday, they signed him through the rest of the season, meaning that he’ll be available for Milwaukee’s final regular season stretch and into the playoffs as well.

The lineups and rotations will certainly tighten up as the postseason rolls around, so don’t expect to see Meyers Leonard logging any important minutes in any Game 7s. But he is a good enough depth piece for the team to keep around, and could provide some relief for the Bucks’ big men during potentially meaningless games towards the end of the regular season.

