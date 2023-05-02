Memphis Grizzlies Dillon Brooks will not be brought back “under any circumstances” according to league sources surrounding the team.

The Memphis Grizzlies have informed pending free agent Dillon Brooks that he will not be brought back under any circumstances, league sources say. Full story and details at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/CRztYTgYi7 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) May 2, 2023

While Brooks has been a valuable player for the Grizzlies over the years, it seems as though the front office has decided to move in a different direction.

Brooks has been a staple of the Grizzlies’ lineup since he was drafted in the second round in 2017. He’s known for his aggressive style of play, and his ability to score from all areas of the court. However, it’s also no secret that Brooks has had his fair share of struggles. He’s often been criticized for his inconsistent shooting and his tendency to rack up fouls. He only shot 31% from the field during their series with the Lakers.

Despite these flaws, many fans and analysts believed that Brooks would remain a key part of the Grizzlies’ future. Brooks has been all over the media after he made choice comments against LeBron James as the Grizzlies faced off against the Los Angeles Lakers in the first round of the NBA playoffs. The Grizzlies were seen as favorites going into the series with the Lakers according to Tennessee sportsbooks.

It seems like his antics on and off the court are deemed too much for the Grizzlies to handle.

While it’s always difficult to see a fan-favorite player leave, it’s important to remember that the NBA is a business. The Grizzlies have to make decisions that they believe will benefit the team in the long run. It’s possible that the team simply doesn’t see Brooks as a part of their plans moving forward.

Analysts around the NBA have no idea where Brooks will end up next, but a team that sees his defensive potential would most likely scoop him up. He is too talented of a defender to not be on a NBA roster.