Paris Saint-Germain superstar Kylian Mbappe has confirmed that he wanted to leave the French outfit during the summer transfer window.

The 22-year-old was heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid and the Spanish club reportedly submitted multiple offers to sign the player.

PSG were always adamant that the player would not leave during the summer and they managed to hold onto him eventually.

Mbappe said (via GFFN): “I asked to leave, because from the moment where I did not want to extend, I wanted for the club to receive a transfer fee so that they could bring in a quality replacement. This club has given me a lot, I have always been happy, the 4 years IO have had here, and I still am. I said it early enough so that the club could react. I wanted everyone to come out of this stronger, that we leave hand in hand, to Mae a good deal and I respected that. I said, if you don’t want me to go I will stay.”

However, Mbappe will be a free agent next year and it seems that the French international will leave on a free transfer at the end of this season.

The former World Cup winner is one of the best players in the world and he has the potential to develop into a future superstar. Losing him on a free transfer would be a devastating blow for Paris Saint-Germain but they are powerless to stop him from leaving because of his contract situation.

The player has now revealed during an interview with RMC Sport that he wanted to leave earlier on in the summer so that the club can receive a transfer fee and bringing a quality replacement.

There were rumours that the player expressed his transfer desire too late in the window and the French outfit did not have time to bring in quality alternatives.

Mbappe has now addressed those rumours and revealed that he informed the club of his decision at the end of July.

Kylian Mbappé hits back: "I did not appreciate the idea that "yes, he came in the final week of August…" because that, that makes me sound like a thief. I said at the end of July I wanted to leave." https://t.co/1AR9cXtNgA — Get French Football News (@GFFN) October 4, 2021

It will be interesting to see if Paris Saint-Germain can convince the forward To sign a new contract with them in the coming months.

The 22-year-old will be free to negotiate pre-contract agreements with foreign clubs during the January transfer window and it remains to be seen how is situation evolves at the French club.