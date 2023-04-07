Golf

Masters Weather Suspension: Blessing or Curse for Players Still to Complete Round 2 at Augusta National?

Author image
David Evans
masters tree down
masters tree down

At Augusta National, a tree’s dramatic fall near the 17th hole due to high winds forced the suspension of play on Friday evening, with the remaining golfers set to resume their second rounds at 8 a.m. EDT on Saturday. While the incident narrowly avoided causing injury to patrons, the question remains: is the delay a lucky break for the players left on the course?

Play Suspended at The Masters

When play was suspended on Friday at the Masters, weather conditions were far from ideal, with winds blowing at 15-20 mph and gusts reaching up to 25 mph. Add to this a temperature in the 70s and some rain in the air, and it’s easy to see why players may have been eager for a reprieve.

However, the forecast for Saturday morning isn’t exactly smooth sailing either, with temperatures dropping to 49°F and winds still gusting up to 20 mph. Despite the challenges, no rain is expected early on Saturday.

Blessing or Curse for Players Still to Complete Round 2?

Colder temperatures generally cause golf balls to travel shorter distances, as the air is denser, providing more resistance. However, the reduced wind speed on Saturday may offset this disadvantage, offering players a more favorable environment compared to the gusty conditions experienced on Friday.

The remaining players, include:

And the question is: should they view the weather change as a setback or an opportunity?

On one hand, the suspension may offer some golfers a chance to regroup, rest, and strategize for the following morning. With the winds expected to be somewhat more manageable, players who excel in challenging conditions could capitalize on the situation. This could potentially close the gap between them and current leader Brooks Koepka (-12) (+160).

On the other hand, golfers who were on a roll before the suspension may find it difficult to regain momentum after an unexpected break. The colder temperatures could also pose challenges for players who struggle with early morning starts or have difficulty adjusting to changing weather conditions.

Ultimately, the impact of the suspension on the players’ chances will depend on their adaptability and mental fortitude. Golf is a sport known for its unpredictability, and the ability to adapt to unforeseen circumstances is crucial for success.

Commitment to Safety at Augusta National

Augusta National Golf Club released the following statement regarding the suspension:

“Augusta National Golf Club can confirm from three trees that were blown over to the left of No.17 tee due to wind. The safety and well-being of everyone attending the Masters Tournament will always be the top priority of the Club, which will closely monitor weather today and through the tournament. The Second Round has been officially suspended for the rest of the day.

Play will resume Saturday morning at 8:00 a.m. EDT.”

As the second round resumes on Saturday morning, all eyes will be on the remaining golfers to see how they handle the curveball that Mother Nature has thrown at them.

Will they rise to the challenge and capitalize on the opportunity, or will the suspension prove to be a stumbling block in their pursuit of the coveted green jacket? Only time will tell, as the drama unfolds on the hallowed greens of Augusta National.

