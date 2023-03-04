4-star PG Marcus Adams Jr. took an official visit to UCLA today. He has trimmed his final list to three, including Syracuse and Kansas, per Adams’s Twitter.

A top 100 recruit by some publications, Adams recently took an official visit to Kansas. Adams plays his high school ball at Narbonne High School in Harbor City, California. Narbonne lost in the Los Angeles Section Open Championship and later in the Division 2 State tournament.

The Fit

Adams would be a significant addition to the UCLA men’s basketball program.

Without any class of 2024 commits, Adams would add some future depth on the wing. After this season, there will likely be significant turnover on the Bruins’ roster. Forward Jaime Jaquez and wings David Singelton and Amari Bailey are all likely gone after this season.

Coach Mick Cronin is known for developing wing scorers, even going back to his days as coach at Cincinnati. In addition to current players like Jaime Jacquez and Jaylen Clark, players like Jarron Cumberland, Sean Kilpatrick, Lance Stephenson, and Johnny Juzang all took starring roles for his teams.

Underlying his own commitment, Adams’s younger brother Maximo is building recruiting hype of his own. Maximo Adams, a freshman, has been picking up notable offers from Mississippi State, Oregon, Kansas State, Syracuse, Xavier, Texas, and Kansas, among others.

Will Adams Commit To UCLA?

With the current remaining pool of talent waning at UCLA, Marcus Adams will have a path to immediate playtime. However, UCLA has a trio of 4-star forwards coming to the program in their 2023 recruiting class.

So much can change by the time Adams even decides on his commitment. First, he will likely take an official visit to Syracuse. Then, with a year to go and the uneven nature of recruiting, new schools could appear as contenders for Adams’s talent.

For the time being, UCLA will be a fine possible fit for a player of his caliber.

Adams will be eligible to reclassify a year early. He will anounce his commitment on March 7th.