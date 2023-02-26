Manny Machado Signs Huge $350 Million Deal With Padres

MLB teams have been reporting to spring training over the last couple of weeks, and the 2023 season is right around the corner. The San Diego Padres should be one of the more entertaining watches this year, as they have bolstered their roster in order to make a deep playoff run. And they just locked up Manny Machado for what should be the entirety of his career.

Manny Machado Will Be A San Diego Padre Forever

Machado first joined the Padres during the winter of 2019 when he signed a 10-year, $300 million deal which stood as the largest contract in North American sports for two weeks. On the eve of his 5th season in San Diego, Machado’s goal was to secure an even longer-term deal from the team before Opening Day. He said earlier in the week that he intended to opt out of the final 5 years of his contract, with extension negotiations breaking down.

But the new deal should tie Machado to the Padres for the rest of his career if he isn’t traded. The eleven-year extension lasts until the 2033 season, meaning that he’ll hit free agency in 2034 at the ripe age of 41 years old. Despite all of the talent that graces the roster for the Padres, they may have locked down the player that will be their cornerstone third baseman for years to come.

BREAKING: Star third baseman Manny Machado and the San Diego Padres are finalizing an 11-year, $350 million contract extension, sources familiar with the deal tell ESPN. Machado helped turn around the franchise. He'll stay as the ascendant Padres seek their first championship. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) February 26, 2023

Machado is coming off arguably his best season in the majors. He finished second in NL MVP voting by hitting 32 home runs and driving in 102 RBIs while slashing .298/.366/.531. The Padres underachieved, but they were rarely at full strength due to suspensions and injuries that ravaged the roster at times.

How Do The Padres Stack Up In The Odds?

But San Diego is slated to be one of the most talented teams in the big leagues this coming season. They have the 5th shortest World Series odds of any team, tied with the Atlanta Braves at +900, and even have a chance of knocking off the mighty Los Angeles Dodgers in order to take first place in the NL West. Their over/under win total is listed at 93.5, with the Dodgers still leading the way at 96.

While he did finish second in NL MVP voting in 2022, he may have some more competition for the award this year. There are currently eight players that are listed as having shorter odds than Machado for winning the hardware, including his teammates Fernando Tatis Jr and Juan Soto. In fact, Soto leads the way with +550 odds of winning the MVP award, with the Braves Ronald Acuna Jr. coming in second place at +650. Machado is listed at +1500, tied with Austin Riley and slightly behind Freddy Freeman (+1200).

The Padres will open their season on March 30th at home against the Colorado Rockies.