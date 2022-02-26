Manchester United will be looking to consolidate their place in the top four with a win over Watford at home this weekend.

Manchester United vs Watford live stream

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits

If you’re looking to follow the Premier League match between Manchester United vs Watford, then bet365 have you covered.

If you are a new customer, you can sign up to bet365 and watch their Manchester United vs Watford live stream by opening an account. You must make sure your account is either funded or that you have placed a bet in the last 24 hours prior to the event to be able to watch.

You can join bet365 by clicking the link below, which also allows you to claim their amazing welcome offer for new customers.

Manchester United vs Watford Preview

The Red Devils have shown impressive form in recent weeks and they have picked up four wins and two draws from their last six league matches. Furthermore, they have an excellent head to head record against Watford at Old Trafford and the home side will fancy their chances of picking up all three points here. Watford picked up just one win from their last six league matches and they have not beaten Manchester United at Old Trafford in their last eight visits. The away side will have to be at their best in order to grind out an upset here. Check out the best Manchester United vs Watford betting offers Check out our Manchester United vs Watford prediction

When does Manchester United vs Watford kick-off?

The Premier League clash between Manchester United vs Watford kicks off at 15:00 pm BST, on the 26th of February, at Old Trafford.

Manchester United vs Watford Team News

Manchester United team news

The home side will be without Edinson Cavani because of an injury.

Manchester United predicted line-up vs Watford: De Gea; Dalot, Varane, Maguire, Telles; Fred, Pogba; Elanga, Fernandes, Sancho; Ronaldo

Watford team news

Meanwhile, Watford are without Nicolas Nkouloubecause of an injury.

Watford predicted line-up vs Manchester United: Foster; Femenia, Cathcart, Samir, Kamara; Louza, Kayembe, Sissoko; Sarr, Hernandez, Dennis