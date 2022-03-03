Manchester United transfer news: Carlo Ancelotti emerges as surprise candidate

Manchester United are considering Carlo Ancelotti to be their next boss at Old Trafford, according to The Times.

The Italian football expert is not said to be their number one target rather he is seen as a possible back-up if they fail to land their leading targets.

Best bookmakers football free bets & betting offers

Looking for a bet on the football? Claim the best bookmakers for football free bets and betting offers below.

bet365 – Best for world football betting markets Betfred – Excellent odds for European football leagues Bet UK – New bookie with great football sign-up offer BoyleSports – Best for daily football price boosts 888sport – Superb football free bets for new customers

Bet £10 Get £50 In Bet Credits Claim Offer Learn More Close Learn More Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply. Offer Terms Min deposit requirement. Free Bets are paid as Bet Credits and are available for use upon settlement of qualifying bets. Min odds, bet and payment method exclusions apply. Returns exclude Bet Credits stake. Time limits and T&Cs apply.

The Red Devils’ current top targets are Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino and Ajax’s Erik Ten Hag.

Ancelotti is thought to have a close relationship with former United boss Sir Alex Ferguson whose opinions are still greatly valued at the club.

Should United appoint Ancelotti?

Ralf Rangnick took charge at Old Trafford on an interim basis after Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was sacked in November.

However, the Red Devils have been struggling for consistency under the German football expert.

Handing Rangnick the permanent role is a possibility but considering the German hasn’t been very convincing so far, the club look more likely to bring in another manager at the end of this campaign.

And if they fail to land their leading targets, then Ancelotti seems like a very good choice.

The Italian boss has led Real Madrid to the top of the LaLiga table this season and they look very likely to win the league crown.

The Italian has the distinction of winning three Champions League trophies, twice with AC Milan and once with Real Madrid.

The 62-year-old also boasts experience of managing clubs in England. He led Chelsea to the Premier League title as well as the FA Cup during his two years at the London club.

Ancelotti also remained at the helm of affairs at Everton for a year and a half. He secured them a 10th place finish in his first full season at Goodison Park before leaving the club in the summer to join Real.

Considering his experience and success, he is capable of changing the fortunes of United if given the chance.