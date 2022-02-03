Manchester United are reportedly confident of appointing Mauricio Pochettino as their manager next season.

The Argentine is frustrated at Paris Saint-Germain according to Footmercato and he is eyeing a return to the Premier League.

With Ralf Rangnick moving on to a more executive role in the summer, the Red Devils will need to bring in a quality manager. Pochettino could prove to be a quality acquisition.

The former Tottenham Hotspur manager has proven his quality in the Premier League before and he could be the ideal candidate to rebuild the Red Devils. Pochettino will bring in an attacking brand of football and he is impressive when it comes to nurturing young players as well.

The likes of Jadon Sancho have not been at their best this season and Pochettino could extract the best out of the young winger next year.

The Argentine helped Tottenham challenge for the title and took them to the Champions League final on a shoestring budget. He could achieve a lot more with a club like Manchester United.

Pochettino did a commendable job with Southampton as well.

The Old Trafford outfit will have a world-class executive in Rangnick at the helm next year and Pochettino could form an excellent partnership with the German. Rangnick’s expertise in running the club and transfers will allow the Argentine to focus on his coaching.

According to Mirror, PSG have approached the former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to take over at the end of the season and that should pave Pochettino’s way to Old Trafford.

The Argentine knows the league well and he could make an immediate impact upon his return to England. The Red Devils have a talented group of players at their disposal and a talented coach like Pochettino could take them to a whole new level.

