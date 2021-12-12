Manchester United news: Rangnick wants David de Gea to act as auxiliary sweeper

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has been spectacular under interim boss Ralf Rangnick.

The 31-year-old has managed to keep two clean sheets in the last two Premier League matches.

He didn’t let the opposition score in the 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace and also repeated the trick on Saturday against Norwich City.

The Spaniard made a string of impressive saves at Carrow Road to help the Red Devils to a narrow 1-0 victory.

Dea Gea denied the opposition several times as Cristiano Ronaldo converted the spot-kick in the second half to seal full points for United.

However, the experienced shot-stopper has revealed about the new expectations that Rangnick has placed upon him.

The German football expert wants the Spaniard to act as an auxiliary sweeper, so the defenders could play further up the pitch.

He told Sky Sports (via the Mirror): “It’s good, we’re defending better, today we conceded too many chances but he wants me to be ready for the long ball in-behind because he wants us to play very high, I have to be focused for the whole game.

“I was feeling veyr good, I was enjoying the game, I was focused, I knew I had to make a couple of saves so I made them and helped the team win the game.

“Every save is important – especially when the team wins.

“I’m feeling very good, very strong, very confident. The most important thing is helping the team with my experience.”

Manchester United managed to secure points from Sunday’s encounter against Norwich City. However, they were not very convincing against the Canaries and could have been on the losing side.

Star players Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bruno Fernandes failed to impress at Carrow Road. While Scott McTominay and Fred were much better in midfield.

However, David de Gea deserves a huge praise for making the impressive saves in the second half.

Rangnick’s side have now climbed to fifth in the league standings following this victory.

They will now travel to Brentford in midweek before hosting Brighton at Old Trafford on Saturday.