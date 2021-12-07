Manchester United news: David de Gea sends message after winning award

Manchester United star David de Gea has thanked fans for supporting him after he won the club’s player of the month award.

The 31-year-old has been impressive this season, starting all 15 matches in the Premier League and earning three clean sheets to his name.

He also managed to keep a clean sheet on Sunday when the Red Devils won 1-0 over Crystal Palace.

The Spaniard’s amazing form saw him winning the trophy, beating fellow nominees Cristiano Ronaldo and Jadon Sancho in the process.

Talking to the official club media, the experienced shot-stopper admitted that he is pleased with his form and confidence.

“I’m here just to help the team,” He said. “I try to make saves in the important moments. This is why I’m here, to help the team. At the moment, I’m doing well and helping the team. This is my job.

“To be honest, I’ve been feeling very good since the beginning of the season; very confident and very strong in mind. So, yeah, I’m really happy with the award, of course.

“Thanks to the fans. Of course, it’s been a difficult few weeks in the club but the last results have been great for us. So let’s keep pushing and keep trying our best.”

David de Gea is one of the best goalkeepers in the world.

He joined United from Atletico Madrid in 2011. Since his arrival at Old Trafford, the talented goalkeeper has clocked up 461 appearances across all competitions, earning 159 clean sheets to his name.

He lost his spot to Dean Henderson for a stretch last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The Spaniard returned to the team for the Europa League final but he endured a difficult game as he conceded 11 goals and missed his penalty.

However, he has been exceptional this campaign despite United’s poor start to the season.

The experienced shot-stopper will hope to continue his good form and help the Red Devils finish in the Top Four under new boss Ralf Rangnick.