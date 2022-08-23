Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag branded ‘small man in a suit’ by talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan

We sometimes use affiliate links in our content, when clicking on those we might receive a commission – at no extra cost to you. By using this website you agree to our terms and conditions and privacy policy.

Join our Telegram channel to stay up to date on breaking news coverage

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has hit out at new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, branding the Dutchman as a ‘small man in a suit’ after his side beat Liverpool 2-1 on Monday.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford sealed a famous 2-1 victory for Manchester United against Liverpool on Monday Night Football, but Simon Jordan was less than impressed by Erik ten Hag.

👎 “I looked at Erik ten Hag and I thought ‘This job will be too big for you’” 🤔 “I watched him, and I looked at a small man in a suit that doesn’t fit him and he didn’t look like I thought he would.” Simon Jordan doesn’t think Ten Hag is the man to take #MUFC forward. pic.twitter.com/0cfP7ZMPAE — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 23, 2022

Manchester United fans were quick to jump to the defence of their new boss, including talkSPORT’s very own Mark Goldbridge who replied: ‘We need a chat’.

“Do you know what I took away from that interview yesterday, honestly – and people are going to say negative Jordan – I looked at Ten Hag and I thought, ‘this job’s going to be too big for you,’” Jordan told talkSPORT. “That was my take away.

“I watched him step up at the end and I saw a small man in a suit that doesn’t fit him and I thought ‘you don’t look like I thought you would’.

You can check out out the latest football betting sites to bet on Manchester United this season here!