Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag branded ‘small man in a suit’ by talkSPORT’s Simon Jordan

Updated

47 mins ago

on

TalkSPORT pundit Simon Jordan has hit out at new Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag, branding the Dutchman as a ‘small man in a suit’ after his side beat Liverpool 2-1 on Monday.

Goals from Jadon Sancho and Marcus Rashford sealed a famous 2-1 victory for Manchester United against Liverpool on Monday Night Football, but Simon Jordan was less than impressed by Erik ten Hag.

Manchester United fans were quick to jump to the defence of their new boss, including talkSPORT’s very own Mark Goldbridge who replied: ‘We need a chat’.

“Do you know what I took away from that interview yesterday, honestly – and people are going to say negative Jordan – I looked at Ten Hag and I thought, ‘this job’s going to be too big for you,’” Jordan told talkSPORT. “That was my take away.

“I watched him step up at the end and I saw a small man in a suit that doesn’t fit him and I thought ‘you don’t look like I thought you would’.

