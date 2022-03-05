Manchester Derby: Sexiest Manchester United fans in the world

Your A-typical male has two main loves in his life: a woman and his football team, and the site of the two combined has been known to cause heart palpitations.

Ignoring the medical advice, and in a bid to get hearts racing on a dull Thursday afternoon, we present to you the sexiest Manchester United fans in the world.

Our criteria for the list below were simple. Listees simply needed to love Manchester United and pose incredibly well for sexy photos.

So, without further ado, let’s get into it. Presenting to you -in no particular order since we are too ugly to be ranking women of this quality- the world’s sexiest Manchester United fans.

Sexiest Man United fans in the world

1. @UnitedLuce

Do you love blonds? Do you love Manchester United? Do you wish more beautiful blond women would lay around in your bed dressed in nothing but the 2018/19 home jersey?

Well, we can’t help you with the final wish there. But if you just want to see one of the world’s most beautiful women lay around in her Red Devils get-up, we urge you to follow @unitedluce on Instagram since it’s kind of her specialty.

She has taken her fandom for Cristiano Ronaldo to new levels and will send you into your own Theatre of Dreams.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Nicholson (@luceunited)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Nicholson (@luceunited)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lucy Nicholson (@luceunited)

2. @Annmarieolsen

Ann-Mari Olsen hails from Oslo in Norway. But, much like former Red Devils manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, this bombshell’s heart is well and truly in Manchester and is decisively red.

Miss Olsen is also a season-ticket holder at Old Trafford and has a penchant for wearing retro kits from the 90s which you can view over on her IG page at the handle @annmariolsen.

Not so sure about the Phil Jones shirt, mind…

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Mari Olsen (@annmari_olsen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Mari Olsen (@annmari_olsen)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ann Mari Olsen (@annmari_olsen)

3. @KatrinaMariia

Your writer’s personal favourite of the bunch – Katrina Maria hails from the Faroe Islands but currently resides in Denmark.

Katrina’s Instagram is littered with a selection of saucy photos, most of which feature her posing in United kits. She always looks absolutely gorgeous and tends to showcase her support of the Red Devils at exotic locations: waterfalls, yachts, snowy mountains – you name it, Katrina is there wearing a No.7 Cantona shirt, making whatever it is look even better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Maria (@katrina.maria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Maria (@katrina.maria)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Katrina Maria (@katrina.maria)

4. @xemmax88

Emma’s IG profile is currently unavailable. But, hopefully, it returns soon since very few women on social media are able to make the Manchester United home kit look this good!

Our Google search also shows that Emma (or her photographer) seems to have a little bit of artistic flair, too, since many of the photos feature cool tricks of the light and SFX.

In that artistic sense, at least, we believe this girl is suitable for fans of Dimitar Berbatov and Eric Cantona.

5. @sofia_jaramillov

Our final entry to the list is Sofia Jaramillov who is a professional model and entrepreneur.

The Latina bombshell has over 1 million fans on Instagram, many of which we are absolutely sure stumbled across her after seeing this (and countless other) image(s) of Miss Jaramillov posing in her favorite United garb.

Sofia is a traditionalist, too, preferring to keep her socks pulled up to the knees rather than bend to the ankle-height ways of the likes Manchester City’s Jack Grealish.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CJMq0mBlFZF/

Fancy a Manchester Derby free bet?