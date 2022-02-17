Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream, preview, kick off time and team news

Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur travel north to face league leaders Manchester City in a game that’s likely to have huge implications on both the race for the title and the UEFA Champions League places.

In the midst of a desperate run of league form, Tottenham Hotspur need to find a way to keep their bid for UCL football next season alive when they face runaway leaders and defending champions, Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City, on Saturday.

Manchester City vs Tottenham live stream

Looking for a way to follow the Manchester City vs Tottenham City game?

Manchester City vs Tottenham preview

Nine points clear at the top of the Premier League, with 63 points from 25 games played, Manchester City are the form team in Europe right now.

Pep Guardiola’s side head into the Spurs game on the back of yet another fantastic week, too.

A 4-0 win against Norwich City in the league on Saturday was followed up with an even more convincing result in the UEFA Champions League. City went away to Portugal and beat Primeira Liga champions Sporting Lisbon, 5-0, on their home patch. The result made it four wins on the bounce in all competitions for Pep’s men.

Back home at the Etihad, Guardiola’s side has won 10 home successive games in a row (all competitions). City have scored 32 times in that span, conceding just seven. On current form, Pep’s Blues look almost unstoppable…

But, next in line to test their luck against the reigning Premier League champions is Antonio Conte’s Tottenham Hotspur, a team that will find it’s more supported than usual come Saturday evening as EPL fans up and down the country cheer a City slip up to add a bit of excitement to the title race.

But can Spurs really do it? Can they take on and beat Manchester City at the Etihad?

Well, Tottenham haven’t exactly been in good form recently…

In fact, following the 0-2 defeat away to Wolverhampton Wanderers last time out, it’s now three successive league defeats for Conte’s Spurs, whose confidence seemed to take a bit of a beating following that lackluster EFL Cup semi-final exit to Chelsea a month ago.

There have been dashings of performances and solid results since the Chelsea defeat. Conte’s side did well to win at, 3-2, at Leicester in the league, and played well in the FA Cup victory over Brighton a fortnight ago. But, collectively, Spurs will need to find another gear if they hope to emerge from the Etihad with three points.

More than a glimmer of hope for Spurs fans, however, when we assess the recent results between the two clubs:

In the last five games played between Spurs and Manchester City, Tottenham have come out on top on three occasions. Manchester City have won once and there has been one draw.

But, based on current form, you’d be hard-pressed to find too many bettors wanting to back against Pep’s all-conquering City juggernaut.

When does Manchester City vs Tottenham kick-off?

The Premier League match, Manchester City vs Tottenham, kicks off at 17:30 GMT on Saturday, February 19 at the Etihad Stadium, Manchester.

Manchester City vs Tottenham team news

Manchester City team news vs Tottenham Hotspur

£100 million left-winger Jack Grealish is expected to be back in the fold for the Citizens. The England international has been suffering from a minor shin injury. But reports indicate that he will at least be on the bench for the visit of Spurs.

Forward Gabriel Jesus is also close to a Premier League return. The Brazillian has been struggling with a muscular injury in recent weeks.

Manchester City possible starting XI:

Ederson; Stones, Dias, Laporte, Cancelo; B Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Tottenham Hotspur team news vs Manchester City

Spurs boss Antonio Conte will once again be without Eric Dier, Oliver Skipp, and Japhet Tanganga for the trip to Manchester.

Skipp (groin) isn’t expected back for at least six weeks. But Dier (thigh) and Tanganga (knee) are edging closer to returns to first-team action, with the former possibly fit enough to appear on the bench at the Etihad should Conte wish to risk him.

Tottenham Hotspur possible starting XI:

Lloris; Romero, Sanchez, Davies; Emerson, Winks, Hojbjerg, Reguilon; Lucas, Kane, Son